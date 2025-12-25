Foundation Extends Christmas Relief To Widows, Indigents In Okija

The Abig Nwankwo Foundation has provided Christmas relief materials and cash assistance to widows, widowers, and indigent persons in the Okija community in Anambra State.

The outreach, held on December 24, 2025, featured the distribution of bags of rice, cartons of noodles, tomatoes, gallons of groundnut oil, and cash support, aimed at easing the burden of the festive season on vulnerable members of the community.

Speaking during the event, Ichie Abig Nwankwo (Owelle Okija) stated that the initiative aligns with the foundation’s mandate of community-based philanthropy and inclusive support, especially for those facing economic hardship.

President General of Umuohi community, Sir Uche Nnubia, commended the foundation for its timely intervention, describing Ichie Abig Nwankwo as a consistent supporter of grassroots development.

Also speaking, Dr Frank Igbojindu (PhD), Group Managing Director of Akpoazaa Group and Founder of Akpoazaa Foundation, noted that the philanthropic drive of the Abig Nwankwo Foundation aligns with his personal and corporate vision of sustainable social impact.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the foundation for remembering them during the Christmas season.

By Dr Frank Igbojindu (PhD)