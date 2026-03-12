Foundation Expands Menstrual Hygiene Outreach Across IDP Camps

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day 2026, the Pad Me A Girl Empowerment Foundation has strengthened its commitment to advancing menstrual health and restoring dignity for vulnerable women and girls in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across Nigeria.

In line with this year’s theme, “Give to Gain: Investing in Girls’ Health and Dignity,” the foundation is distributing sanitary pads and providing menstrual hygiene education to women and girls in several IDP camps including Area 1 Durumi IDP Camp in Abuja, Ortese IDP Camp in Benue State, and Kadarko IDP Camp in Nasarawa State.

The outreach forms part of the foundation’s continuous effort to ensure that girls and women in displaced communities have access to essential menstrual hygiene products and the knowledge needed to manage their health safely and with dignity.

In a press release signed by the Founder of the foundation, Theresa Moses, the organisation disclosed that over 8,500 women and girls have so far benefited from its menstrual hygiene interventions, with the number steadily increasing as the outreach continues to expand.

According to the foundation, lack of access to menstrual hygiene products remains a major challenge for many girls and women in underserved communities, often affecting their confidence, health, and ability to remain active in school and other daily activities. Speaking on the significance of the International Women’s Day outreach, Theresa Moses emphasised the need for sustained investment in the wellbeing of girls and women. “International Women’s Day is a reminder that investing in girls is investing in the future of our communities.

Through this outreach, we are not only distributing sanitary pads but also restoring dignity, confidence, and hope to thousands of women and girls living in displaced communities,” she said. She further noted that the foundation’s intervention goes beyond menstrual hygiene support. Beneficiaries are also provided with menstrual health education, exercise books, writing materials and food items to support girls’ education and encourage them to remain in school.

Through the Access Pad Me A Girl initiative, supported by Access Bank, the foundation has established a Pad Bank that enables monthly distribution of free sanitary pads to girls and women in IDP camps, ensuring continuous access to menstrual hygiene products. This initiative has provided critical support for displaced girls who previously struggled to manage their menstrual health due to lack of access to sanitary materials.

Speaking on the outreach in Abuja, the Abuja Coordinator of the foundation, Mrs. Blessing Amos, described the initiative as a life-changing intervention for many displaced girls and women. “Many of the girls we interact with in the camps face serious challenges managing their menstrual health. Providing them with sanitary pads, education, school materials and food items gives them confidence and hope.

It also helps them stay focused on their education despite their difficult circumstances,” she said. Similarly, the Benue State Coordinator, Mrs. Salome Edwin Alamoh, highlighted the importance of sustaining such interventions in IDP camps where the need remains significant. “In camps like Ortese in Benue State, the need for menstrual hygiene support is very high.

This outreach is not just about distributing pads; it is about giving these girls a sense of dignity and reminding them that they are not forgotten,” she stated. The foundation used the occasion of International Women’s Day to call on government agencies, corporate organisations, development partners, and individuals to support initiatives that promote menstrual health and women’s dignity.

“No girl should lose her confidence, dignity, or education because she cannot afford sanitary pads. With stronger partnerships and support, we can reach thousands more girls and women across Nigeria,” Theresa Moses added.