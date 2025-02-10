New Telegraph

February 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Insurance
  3. Foundation Engages CEO

Foundation Engages CEO

Nasara Foundation (NF) has appointed Bilkisu Nasir as chief executive officer. In a statement by the foundation, Nasir’s exemplary record in strategic leadership, coupled with a profound commitment to community development had positioned her to advance its mission.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Alhaji Usman Abubakar said: “We are confident that her expertise will drive the Nasara Foundation to new levels of organisational excellence. With Nasir taking the helm, our foundation is poised for continued success and impact.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

ALN Names Chair
Read Next

NIPR Appoints Chair For NRMG
Share
Copy Link
×