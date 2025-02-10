Foundation Engages CEO

Share

Nasara Foundation (NF) has appointed Bilkisu Nasir as chief executive officer. In a statement by the foundation, Nasir’s exemplary record in strategic leadership, coupled with a profound commitment to community development had positioned her to advance its mission.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Alhaji Usman Abubakar said: “We are confident that her expertise will drive the Nasara Foundation to new levels of organisational excellence. With Nasir taking the helm, our foundation is poised for continued success and impact.”

