Foundation Ends 2025 Summer Lessons, Scholarships In Kwara

The Prof. Adaramaja Education Foundation has concluded its 2025 Summer Lessons programme at L.G.E.A. Primary School, Otte Oja, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB), Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, brought together pupils across different levels of basic education for academic engagement during the long vacation.

At the closing ceremony, scholarships were awarded to the best-performing pupils in each class category. The Foundation also paid the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) fees for outstanding students identified in this year’s edition of the programme.

The scheme is the 5th edition, and is part of Prof. Adaramaja’s ongoing efforts to promote access to quality education and to support parents in meeting the educational needs of their children.

Prof. Adaramaja, widely regarded for his contributions to the development of basic education in Kwara State, has over the years championed several interventions, including school rehabilitation, teacher training, and scholarship support for indigent pupils.

Community leaders, parents and beneficiaries present at the event commended the Foundation for sustaining the annual summer lessons and for providing direct incentives to encourage academic excellence.

The occasion also offered an opportunity for commendation of the broader leadership in the state. Speakers at the event did not fail to appreciate the enabling environment provided by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whom they hailed as a leader who empowers his lieutenants to deliver. Prof. Adaramaja, they observed, is a reflection of the Governor’s vision for a knowledge-driven, inclusive Kwara.

In a society where many children risk being left behind due to economic challenges, the Prof. Adaramaja Education Foundation stands as a reminder that targeted, community-driven interventions can change destinies.

Year after year, it demonstrates that education is not merely a classroom experience, but a shared responsibility — one that requires the combined will of government, leaders, and communities.

As the sun set on the 2025 edition of the Summer Lessons, one message rang clear from Otte-Oja: education remains the surest path to empowerment, and when leaders rise to the occasion, communities flourish.