Foundation Empowers Youths Through Creative Festival

Street Project Foundation (SPF) in partnership with Naija Youth Entrepreneurship Network (NYEN) holds an art festival to celebrate young people’s creativity, resilience and innovation. The Visioner of the Foundation, Mrs Rita Ezenwa-Okoro (REO), who made this known, also said: “Do What You Love” is Street Project Foundation’s flagship annual event, celebrating young people’s creativity, resilience, and innovation. Since inception, it has become a hub where artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers, and change makers gather to explore how creativity can transform communities and drive economic growth.”

This year’s theme “Can Creativity Change the World?” underscores the transformative power of the arts to inspire social change, empower youth, and shape the future of work. Rita Ezenwa- Okoro added: “With Nigeria’s youth at the heart of the creative economy, the festival creates opportunities for self-expression, networking, capacity building, and recognition. It also provides a platform to showcase groundbreaking ideas through competitions, awards, and performances that highlight courage, innovation, and social impact.” Further, she revealed that recipients of the Wole Oguntokun Legacy Award and Creative Pitch Competition Winners received N1 Million in cash prizes. The Wole Oguntokun Legacy Award immortalizes the spirit of fearless storytelling and advocacy. The Pitch Competition empowers youths to turn creative ideas into viable businesses, while registration and participation is free.