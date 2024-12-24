Foundation Empowers Widows Through Training, Funding

Share

The Mercy Ogbuehi Widows & Orphans Foundation recently brought joy and relief to widows, orphans, and the less privileged during the festive season.

Through its yuletide outreach, the foundation extended heartfelt support and care, spreading hope and cheer to those in need.

This compassionate initiative underscores the foundation’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable members of society and ensuring no one is left behind during the season of giving.

Founded by Nnenna Uchegbu in honor of her late mother, Mercy Nlonlo Ogbuehi, the foundation has bridged the gap for widows, orphans, and the less privileged.

Secretary of the foundation, Mr. Stephen Oladipupo, said medical outreach, children Christmas party, Shop 4 Free and graduation/ widows Christmas party were activities lined up for the yuletide.

He said: “We don’t just equip people with what to eat, we teach them how to get what to eat. It’s the essence of the proverb: Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day.

Teach him how to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime. “Since its inception, the foundation has been running free skill acquisition programmes, beginning with two classes in catering and industrial training in 2017.

“Today, the programmes have expanded to include seven to eight fields, such as fashion design, shoemaking, hairdressing, computer literacy, and more.

“Graduates of these programes are equipped not just with knowledge but with tools to jumpstart their careers. “Participants in fashion design receive sewing machines, those with computer literacy are given brand-new laptops, and catering graduates are provided with essential equipment or startup funds.

“Today, on our 15th graduation ceremony, we’ll empower widows with sewing machines and others with tools and funds to bring their skills to life.

“At our Shop 4 Free on Tuesday, widows, orphans, and other less privileged members of the community were given access to shop without paying a dime.”

