Foundation Empowers Vulnerable Individuals In Kwara

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Threshold of Hope Foundation, has empowered no fewer than 500 vulnerable individuals—both men and women—in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, with tools and resources aimed at making them self-reliant.

The empowerment programme was part of activities marking the birthday anniversary of Hajia Mariam Bolanle Yusuf, the Founder of the Foundation.

Items distributed to beneficiaries included 40 grinding machines, 30 sewing machines, 20 deep freezers, 5kg bags of rice for 500 people, and cash gifts ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦100,000.

Speaking at the well-attended event, Hajia Bolanle Yusuf appealed to wealthy Nigerians to support the less privileged in society. She expressed her commitment to making the empowerment initiative an annual event.

“I have made it a point of duty to give back to society in my own little way,” she said. “As long as I am able, I will continue to assist the vulnerable among us.”

She also expressed gratitude to her husband, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Limited; Chief Executive Director of JMK, Chief Jumoke Harb; and the staff and management of Threshold of Hope Foundation for their unwavering support.

In her remarks, Chief Jumoke Harb congratulated Hajia Yusuf on her birthday and commended her for the life-changing impact of her programmes. She urged other privileged Nigerians to emulate her compassion and generosity.

Some beneficiaries who spoke at the event praised the foundation for reviving their hopes and empowering them to not only care for their families but also become small-scale employers.

Threshold of Hope Foundation is a non-profit organisation that provides financial assistance, vocational training, and healthcare outreach to improve the lives of vulnerable people.

It would be recalled that the foundation previously extended cash support to women in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area, to enhance their livelihoods. It has also organized vocational training for youths, orphans, and vulnerable children, equipping them with marketable skills to start businesses.

In the healthcare space, the foundation has conducted medical outreach programmes, offering free treatments and assistance with hospital bills. It has also donated relief materials to motherless babies’ homes and other charitable institutions.

The foundation’s initiatives are driven by a commitment to philanthropy and community development, with a focus on promoting economic empowerment and creating positive change.