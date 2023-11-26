Foundation Empowers Students In Ondo

Children of pioneer Majority Leader of old Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeniyi Alex-Adedipe is set to launch a foundation in memory of the late politician.

Alex-Adedipe was the Majority Leader when the late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin was the Governor of old Ondo State including the present Ekiti State.

The mission of the foundation, the children said is to improve the lives of people in dire need by advancing their basic educational needs and providing essential support.

As a prelude to the eventual launch of ALECO Foundation, the children of the late politician sponsored the procurement and distribution of branded school bags and branded exercise books to over 140 beneficiaries across seven schools in Akure, the State capital.

Aleco Foundation, the children said is a non-profit organization committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals, particularly children, facing significant challenges. We believe that education is a fundamental right and a powerful tool for truly successful living. Our primary focus is on advancing the basic educational needs of underprivileged children, while also helping those facing major crises or hardships.

This distribution of educational materials brought great joy to the beneficiaries. The pilot programme was led by Adebiyi Alex-Adedipe, the first son of the late political icon.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Adebiyi said “The late Alex-Adedipe hails from Akure, he was the first majority leader in the Ondo state House of Assembly. He was a philanthropist and a lover of education. He died in a ghastly motor accident on the 3rd of July 1992.’

Some of the schools that benefitted from this pilot exercise are Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, KHADOB College, Oba-Ile, St. Luke’s Anglican Primary School, Akure, St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Oba-Ile, St. Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Ebenezer African Church Primary School, Akure, and St. Peter’s A/C Primary School, Akure.

The principals of the benefitting schools expressed gratitude to the convener of the programme. The late Hon Alex Adedipe attended and taught in some of the benefitting schools.