Foundation Empowers Over 2,000 Nigerians In 2025

The Regy and Henry Amazing Grace Foundation during its 2025 Family Economic Empowerment Program in Mabuchi, Abuja empowered no fewer than 2,000 Nigerians.

The Foundation’s National Coordinator, Dr. Duru Regina, in a state ment on Sunday, also said the beneficiaries underwent a week-long intensive skills training on many vocations.

She explained that the beneficiaries were trained in tailoring, shoemaking, fashion design and other vocational skills, depending on their choices. She stated that sustained empowerment— not charity alone—is the key to breaking cycles of poverty.

She acknowledged the current harsh economic realities many Nigerians were going through but urged the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunities provided for them.

Duru said: “The economy is not smiling, but that must not define your future. You must become the best of what God has put inside you.”

According to her, economic empowerment remains the backbone of sustainable development. She also said training parents and children together helps reduce social vices and ensures longterm stability within families.