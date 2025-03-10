Foundation Empowers Osun Youths To Become Entrepreneurs

Share

A Non-Profit Organization in Osun State, Mofolorunso Awomolo Foundation (MAF), has put mechanisms in place to empower Ijesa youths as part of efforts to tackle unemployment in Ijesaland.

At a media meeting in Ilesa, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mofolorunso Awomolo Foundation, Olugbenga Awomolo told journalists that the objective of the foundation is to inspire, support and empower the youths in order to secure a greater future for themselves.

“The objective is to contribute to job creation in Nigeria by supporting Ijesa youth startups/entrepreneurs through rigorous business training, business plan competitions, grants, and mentorships.

“The FAME Project is a project primarily focused on Ilesa and will consider applications from other constituencies recognized under Ijesaland”, he added.

The MAF Program Coordinator, Francis Omodaigbe, said the FAME project aims at creating a culture of entrepreneurship in young people primarily in Ilesa and other Ijesaland townships, through capacity building and grant support.

President of Ilesa Business School, Dr Olu Olujide, called on youths in Ijesaland to apply immediately to Somad to benefit from the program.

He said, “The project was born out of the passion of the founder, Pa Folorunso Awomolo. Pa Awomolo was an Ijesa patriot, an icon of humility per excellence, and a symbol of excellence in service to humanity and God.

Olujide added that the foundation is supporting the upliftment of potential entrepreneurs amongst Ijesa youths for the growth of Ilesa and Ijesaland and contributing to Osun State and Nigeria’s economy.

The Sawe Of Ilesa and Chairman, Ijesa Elders’ Forum, Akin Akintola, the Bishop of Methodist Church Of Nigeria, Ijesa North Diocese, Bishop Timothy Olatunji.

Also, traditional rulers including Alaa of Ila Ijesa Oba Adewale Ojarotade, who is the President, Network of Kings from Osun Country Side, Onimo of Imo, Oba Olaniyi Agunbiade and Arojo of Irojo, Oba Segun Akeju also attend the event.

