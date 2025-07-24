Foundation Empowers Nigerians, Marks First Year Impact

The Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru Foundation (DOMF), an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering Nigerians, has marked its first anniversary, celebrating a year of significant strides in entrepreneurship, education and the arts.

Since its launch, DOMF has solidified its commitment to fostering societal growth through transformative initiatives, embodying the enduring legacy of its namesake.

Established on July 14, 2024, in honour of the late philanthropist and revered investment banker, Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru—affectionately known as Dr. Bob—the Foundation was created to empower individuals and underserved communities for societal growth by supporting educational initiatives, nurturing entrepreneurship, and promoting the arts.

Over the past year, DOMF has successfully launched the Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru Education Scholarship Programme, providing crucial support to promising students.

Initial beneficiaries include Miss Hannah Mafe from the Anglican Communion Church of The Nativity, Parkview Estate, and Masters Eniolaoluwa Sohe and Abdulsamad Anas from the Nigerian Military School, all now pursuing their educational aspirations with the Foundation’s backing.

Chairman of the DOMF Board, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei said: “The Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru Foundation is a living tribute to a man whose life exemplified humility, generosity, and a commitment to lifting others.”

He stated that “in just one year, we’ve begun translating those values into action, supporting young people with the tools they need to transform their futures.

We are deeply grateful to all our partners and supporters who have shared this journey with us.” The Foundation’s official inauguration was highlighted by a successful fundraising charity art exhibition hosted by Hourglass Gallery at LH Privie, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The event, which showcased works from both emerging and established artists, paid homage to Dr. Bob’s profound appreciation for the arts.

It gathered close family, friends, and well-wishers, including his daughter, Ms. Zahrah Mudasiru; his brothers, Mr. Sola and Mr. Tolu Mudasiru; and the Foundation’s Chairman, Mr. Ohiwerei.