Foundation Empowers Less Privileged With Grants In Ekiti

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Solution Forum for Human Development and Community Growth, has extended philanthropic gestures to vulnerables and the less privileged in Ekiti State.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment were mainly students and vulnerable women.

The students were given scholarships, while the indigent women were supported with funds to grow their businesses.

The foundation declared that efforts were made to reduce poverty and ease hardship among the less privileged in the State.

The empowerment programme, which is worth millions of Naira, came up in Ikere-Ekiti. It marked the maiden edition of the initiative and was tagged “People Empowerment and Community/Institution Development Projects”

Facilitator of the programme, Apostle Julius Oluwafemi, said the initiative was designed to support less privileged students and women in the society.

According to the retired principal, the vision to make a positive impact in society motivated the establishment of the organisation, with a focus on poverty alleviation and women’s economic empowerment.

He disclosed that more than 200 applications were received, from which beneficiaries were carefully selected.

“We registered this organisation with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), we registered it with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and we opened both local and foreign accounts.

“The funds are partly from our purse, those of us who are involved, and we also contacted some good-spirited people. We told them about the organisation, its mission and vision, and some of them supported us.

“We selected 10 secondary school students from different schools, three students from higher institutions, and six women engaged in small-scale businesses,” he explained.

” Those in the higher institutions, we started with N50,000 for each student, those in secondary schools, we gave each of them N20,000 and those in the business category, we also started with N50,000, and once we have more funds, we will still attend to more.”

“And these students, we pray they do well in their studies. If we receive good reports concerning them by the following session, they will still be part of those to be considered with additional scholarships, and by that time, with more funds, we will be able to increase the amount that will be given to each of them.”

Apostle Oluwafemi also expressed concern over the excessive use of mobile phones and social media among students, which he said was negatively affecting reading culture.

He urged the government at all levels to revive students’ interest in reading by introducing incentive-based programmes, such as scholarships, rewards and recognition of outstanding students.

In his goodwill message, A pastor and Varsity lecturer in the state, Dr Olu Afolabi, commended the facilitator and described the initiative as laudable.

He urged the beneficiaries to spend the money judiciously.” To all the student beneficiaries, please, spend the money given to you judiciously.

This is a great opportunity that has come your way. Read your books, aim for the best and work towards it. Also to the women beneficiaries, use the money to support your businesses. Business mogul and the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, started his business that has become a giant today from a very small one.”

A cleric, Pastor Adesuyi Femi, praised the facilitator for coming up with the initiative.

” There is no legacy like education. This is not a small project. Education is good, please, face your studies. What you are being given here today is a big gift. Bear in mind that it will multiply.

“To the traders, you can start something with this token, and if you have an existing business, use the money to support your business.”

Some beneficiaries, including Ikueduranni Fisayo, a 300-level student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology ( BOUESTI) and Ojolo Favour, a 300-level student of the College of Nursing Science, Ado-Ekiti, who spoke on behalf of others, commended the facilitator and pledged to use the funds judiciously.

“This support will go a long way in helping us offset part of our tuition fees. We really appreciate the facilitator and pray God will continue to replenish him,” the beneficiaries said.

Parents of beneficiaries also lauded the programme, describing it “as timely and divinely inspired”.