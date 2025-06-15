Foundation Empowers Church Worshippers In Ilorin

Share

In a bid to combat poverty and promote self-reliance, the Oluwole Foundation has empowered over 70 members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ilorin District Headquarters, with tools and equipment valued at ₦42 million.

The items distributed during the event—targeted at artisans, small-scale traders, and agro-entrepreneurs—included deep freezers for food vendors, aluminum cutting machines for fabricators, and poultry farming kits complete with relevant inputs.

Speaking at the empowerment ceremony, Chairman of the Foundation, Pastor Ademola Popoola, said the initiative is designed to uplift hardworking Nigerians by equipping them to become business owners through mentorship and sustainable support systems.

“This is not just charity—it is a seed,” Pastor Popoola stated. “We’re empowering food vendors with deep freezers, aluminum fabricators with cutting machines, and poultry farmers with the tools they need. Our goal is to match people with what they genuinely need to succeed.”

He revealed that the Foundation has recorded over 70 percent success in its previous empowerment programmes and is determined to improve on that figure this year.

“Some beneficiaries take the opportunity seriously and build something worthwhile out of it, while others, unfortunately, see it as a handout. But our aim remains to support those who are ready to work,” he said.

Pastor Popoola explained that the long-term goal is to empower at least 70 people annually, with the hope of lifting hundreds of families out of poverty over the next decade. He urged other organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to replicate the initiative, saying, “If others can emulate this effort, the impact will multiply. Nigeria needs more grassroots empowerment.”

Addressing the beneficiaries, he cautioned against wastefulness and complacency. “It’s a privilege, not a right, to be supported. If God gives you an opportunity, don’t waste it on birthday parties or status symbols. Use this support to grow your income and empower others in return,” he advised.

The event also featured a motivational session led by a university lecturer, who recounted how he survived a national economic crisis without receiving his salary for an extended period.

“People need to hear real-life stories of survival. We want them to understand that endurance and wise choices matter,” Pastor Popoola said.

On the state of healthcare, he called for broader enrolment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), stronger investment in medical personnel, and the provision of better-equipped health facilities. “No Nigerian should have to travel abroad for minor illnesses. We must fix our own health system,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Pastor Tunde Ogunbiyi, Provost of the Orimolade Theological Institute, linked insecurity in Nigeria to rising hunger and poverty. He called on the three tiers of government to give traditional rulers defined roles in community policing to improve grassroots security.

“People must work and earn their livelihood. Poverty cannot be solved by government alone—wealthy individuals and organisations must also play their part. I commend the Oluwole Foundation and urge others to follow suit,” Ogunbiyi said.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to work hard, pray, and make judicious use of the materials and resources given to them. “This is an opportunity to rise. Use it wisely,” he admonished.

As the 2025 edition of the programme concluded, the Foundation expressed hope that its empowerment model would not only transform individual lives but also spark a broader cultural shift from entitlement to enterprise in Nigeria’s fight against poverty.

