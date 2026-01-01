Foundation Empowers 500 Persons, Urges Wealthy Nigerians To Help Others

The Nkemsinachi and Mkposong Asuquo Endowment Foundation has empowered over 500 residents of Ukana Ikot Akpabio in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, with its founder, Mr. Mkposong Asuquo, emphatically cautioning against any attempt to link the gesture to political ambition.

Speaking at the 3rd Empowerment and Get-Together of the Foundation, Asuquo stated that the initiative was driven purely by gratitude and a desire to uplift the people, stressing that it was founded on the twin pillars of empowerment and togetherness.

According to him, the intervention was designed to restore dignity, encourage productivity and promote self-reliance among beneficiaries, rather than promote dependency.

The well-attended event, which drew community leaders, families, youths, women and widows, featured the distribution of wrappers, motorcycles, sewing machines, cash grants, educational materials for school children, and assorted food items, including bags of rice