Foundation Empowers 300 Indigenes, Residents In Ekiti With N7M Cash, Relief Materials

Essence of policy

Succour came on the way of indigenes and residents of Ekiti state through the philanthropic gesture of a United States Based Military officer, Jide Akinyemi, as his foundation empowers no fewer than 300 people in Odo Ayedun Ekiti, Ikole Local government area of Ekiti state The program which came up on on Sunday 8th October featured empowerment program worth of N7 million. The objective of the event according to the organizer was to alleviate the sufferings of economic hardship and put smiles on the faces of the people.

The founder of the program while speaking with journalist at the event declared that the empowerment was organized to make meaningful impact on the people and to complement the efforts of the State governor, Abiodun Oyebanji on poverty reduction for the benefit of the people in the state , he explained that the programme which kick started in his community, Odo Ayedun is in continuum with the assurance that it would be taken across the state.

Akinyemi’s role

Akinyemi who was represent- ed by Oluyemi oluropo Adeolu said he is aware of everything that is going on in Nigeria , and felt he doesn’t need to be around before he could make impact on peoples life to complement the good efforts of governor Oyebanji on human face programs. “ The program focuses on empowerment for the less privilege such as widows, farmers and the indigents , it involves giving out cash gift , weed removal for the farmers, cooking gas cylinders for the widows and women.

Beneficiaries would also take away food items like indomie. Jide Akinyemi also fixed solar system in some areas in the community including roads to the king’s palace. . “We spent about N 7m for the empowerment programme. Even if its not going to be enough, it will take at least little care of the indigents and it’s going to be a continuous thing, by December we are still coming back to look at another area where we can have input again to try our best .

we have only started from his community, Odo Ayedun, the empowerment will be taken across the state. The program has no political undertone, its just borne of the interest and patriotism of the founder, He is aware of the good thing that governor oyebanji is doing in Ekiti and decided to con- tribute his own quota. He said in the United state of America, its not only the government that is doing everything , people also make their contributions and philanthropic gestures, so, this is what he has decided to replicate in his country”

Monarch’s blessings

In his response, the monarch of the community, His Royal Majesty Oba Evangelist Dr,Solomon Ajibade, Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti described the empowerment as ‘ God’s own project’. “its one of my sons that established the project to help the widows, elders and the youths. Its going to be a continuous one, the organizer is Jide Akinyemi, i admire him because he’s a very trustworthy child, he has been doing a lot of great things in the community”.

The monarch seized the opportunity to call on government and relevant stakeholders to assist the community in overcoming some challenges which bothered about road congestion and youth unemployment. “Since about two months now, there are a lot of trailers on the road, some fell down, and it has been a lot of challenge to us here , there is a very bad spot down there around Ayebode what we really need there is to have bridge not covet,

government should help us to construct a bridge at that area to solve the problem for people to enjoy the community’s access road ,also some of our youths are not gainfully employed, we want the government to help us in that regard to employ those youths . In Ekiti state, Odo Ayedun is one of the most well planned community with well planned houses, if they can help us access those roads, we will be very much grateful.”

Tributes

A community leader from Ado-Ekiti at the event ,Prince Femi Adebolu said the organizer is not only distributing relief materials but also making impacts on the citizens of Ayedun and Ekiti state as a whole . “The foundation is to lift the hands of the governor up . God instructed the people of israel to lift the hands of Moses up governor Biodun Abayomi oyebanji of today is the Moses jide Akinyemi formed such foundation to lift the hands of Governor up and to help the citizens of Ayedun and Ekiti state as a whole on empowerment.

“Solar light has been installed in some streets in the community for the benefit of the people . the empowerment is going to be in phases. This is the first phase it consists giving out cash, materials and food as empowerment for the betterment of Ekiti people . I want to advise all our well to dos that we don’t need to put everything on the government , we don’t need to put the burden on them we are all government ,

if you have enough, give to people, with the situation in the country today , it demands we should help each other, we don’t need to complain, we should contribute our quota , I am from Ado-Ekiti, a lover of good thing I am inspired about the Jide Akinyemi’s initiative ,that’s why I attend the programme”

Family head speaks

The Family head of the founder in the community , Professor Chief Femi Omotoso , the Sagbale of Ayedun expressed joy and delight that the initiatior of the foundation is from his lineage, he expressed pride to have produced such illustrious son who has love and interest of his people at heart .

“ As a community leader we are happy for the development because its about the empowerment of the people , this time in Nigeria things are difficult for the citizens and because of this, if anybody is coming around to give back to his people ,it’s a welcome development Jide Akinyemi is my son, so we are happy, its a boy we are proud of any day any time, he has done well with this development, I rejoice being from my home, I am his family head, today is a day of joy for me, he has come home to alleviate the poverty and put smile on the faces of his people.

We want others to emulate him, having money is valuable and meaningful when you put smiles on the faces of the people to make meaningful impact on their living conditions.” A beneficiary, Chief Mrs Ceci- lia Modupe Fabunmi who spoke on behalf of all the beneficiaries of the program appreciated the foundation on the gestures with prayers for ” progress and upliftment of the founders”.