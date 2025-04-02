Foundation Empowers 1,000 Retirees In Kwara

Share

The Founder of the Oluwafemi Oparinde Foundation, Oluwafemi Oparinde, has called on wealthy individuals and corporate bodies across Nigeria to support pensioners and the aged, ensuring they live a dignified life after retirement.

Speaking to Journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during an empowerment programme for pensioners organized by his foundation, Oparinde reiterated his commitment to community empowerment and social welfare.

At the event, the foundation provided financial assistance to over 1,000 pensioners and organized a free medical outreach for senior citizens.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sobi FM, Lukman Olayiwola Mustapha, commended Oparinde for his generosity and unwavering commitment to giving back to society.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Kwara State Chapter, Saidu Oladimeji, described the initiative as a noble gesture, recognizing the contributions of pensioners who had dedicated their youth to serving the State.

Delivering the keynote address, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, urged the three tiers of government to prioritize the welfare of pensioners. He emphasized that retirees deserve better treatment and policies that ensure their financial security and healthcare.

Oyedepo noted that delayed payment of pensioners’ entitlements, particularly gratuities, harms society.

He argued that regular payment of gratuities and other benefits would enable retirees to establish small businesses, boosting the local economy.

He said, “Government should address the plight of retirees in the state. The construction of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure should not be prioritized over the payment of retirees’ entitlements.

“We are not saying infrastructure is not important, but only a worker or pensioner who is alive and healthy can benefit from those facilities.

“Retirees should not be left to struggle. They deserve timely payment of their gratuities and proper training to help them transition smoothly into retirement. During their active years, they contributed to the economic prosperity of the State.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

