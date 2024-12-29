Foundation Empowers 100 Persons With Disabilities With Skills Acquisition

Share

Eko Greater Tomorrow Foundation Hosts 100 Persons with Disabilities for Skills Acquisition Programme to Mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

A Non – non-profit organisation with Consultative Status at the United Nations, Eko Greater Tomorrow Foundation has empowered 100 persons with disabilities with a skills acquisition programme.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, through Mr Richard Oki, said the empowerment was in commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The foundation said each participant received money and tools. It emphasised the critical importance of equipping persons with disabilities with tools and opportunities that enable them to lead independent and impactful lives.

“This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to amplifying the voices of persons with disabilities and ensuring their meaningful participation in shaping an inclusive future.

“By providing them with essential skills, we aim to empower them to overcome barriers, unlock their potential, and emerge as leaders within their communities,” Oki said.

The 25-day programme, which began on December 3 and ended on December 28, provided comprehensive training in a range of areas, including digital skills, entrepreneurship, creative arts, and vocational trades.

Participants also benefited from hands-on mentorship delivered by industry experts, ensuring they were well-prepared for real-world opportunities and challenges.

Mr Oki praised the resilience and determination demonstrated by the participants throughout the training, stating that their dedication serve as an inspiration to all.

He noted that empowering persons with disabilities is not just about providing skills but also about building confidence and fostering self-reliance.

The Foundation further called on governments at all levels, private sector stakeholders, and civil society organisations to strengthen partnerships and collaborative efforts to address the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

“Inclusion is not merely a moral obligation; it is a strategic necessity for achieving sustainable development goals.

“Together, we can create a society where no one is left behind, and every individual has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to our shared future.”

The participants expressed their gratitude to the foundation for providing a platform that not only enhances their skills but also boosts their confidence to thrive in their respective fields.

Several participants shared their transformative experiences, highlighting how the training had equipped them to overcome personal and professional challenges.

Eko Greater Tomorrow Foundation said it remains steadfast in its mission to implement impactful initiatives that improve the lives of marginalised groups, particularly persons with disabilities, in Nigeria and beyond.

The Foundation is committed to fostering a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability, can achieve their fullest potential.



