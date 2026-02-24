Foundation Educates Students On Justice, Donates Food Items

A governmental and non-profit organisation, under the aegis of the Nation of Justice (NOJ), has called for the need by students to uphold social justice and perform their civic duties, as an essential weapon to build a society where equality and justice prevail for all citizens.

The call was made by the Founder of NOJ, Jyde Adelakun, during the closing session of a two-day sensitisation programme, organised for students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA). He said: “True freedom does not mean the absence of responsibility. True freedom means the courage to act rightly, the discipline to obey the law, and the sacrifice to serve the common good.”

Making reference to Nigerian Constitutional provisions, he explained that every Nigerian has the duty to abide by the laws of the land, promote national interest, and join the efforts of the recognised law enforcement agencies in upholding the rule of law across the country. He said: “Under Section 24 of the Nigerian Constitution, every Nigerian is obligated to abide by the Constitution, respect its ideals, promote the national interest, render assistance to lawful authorities in the maintenance of law and order, as well as to contribute positively to the wellbeing of the nation.

“Equally, Section 23 of the Constitution sets out the National Ethics that must not remain words on paper, but must live in our hearts. These are not ceremonial ideals.” Adelakun, who reiterated that justice is not a slogan, and while quoting former President of the United States of America, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, urged the youths to begin to think about what they could do for their country instead of what the country could do for them.

Adelakun, the Executive Director of TOF Energy Company Limited, noted that the fundamental principles of discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice and patriotism are binding moral and civic responsibilities for every youth. Therefore, he called on meaningful Nigerians to support the national government in its efforts to demand accountability lawfully, and to contribute actively to building a better nation.

“And let it be clearly understood; this call is not optional. It is your constitutional duty, and it is my constitutional duty,” he added, even as the Founder further challenged the students to reflect deeply on the meaning of justice. “Justice is not delayed until it loses meaning. Justice is the condition of freedom under the rule of law, where rights are protected, duties are enforced, and power is held accountable,” Adelakun stressed, urging students not to be too young to matter in shaping Nigeria’s future.

During the enlightenment sessions, different varieties of food items were distributed to about 1,869 students of the university by the Foundation, as the students are currently sitting for their semester examinations as part of moves to support their welfare. Each beneficiary, according to the Foundation, got 3.5kg of garri; beans or rice, sachets of cornflakes, milk, vegetable oil, instant noodles, as well as notebooks and pens.

Some of the students, who spoke to our Correspondents, described the gesture as timely, adding that it has gone a long way in raising new hope in them, especially during a time of need.

Specifically, Elijah Confidence, a 100-Level student of Finance, who said the support would ease the pressure of feeding during the examination period, stressed: “This package will help me to turn the money meant for my feeding this week to other critical demands. I thank the organisers and this is something I hope to do when I grow up too.”

Another student, Husaybah Gabadin, a Law undergraduate, however, noted that food items came at a right time when several students in the hostels had already exhausted their foodstuff.