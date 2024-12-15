Foundation Donates Textbooks For Girl Child Education In Bayelsa

Share

A non-profit organization known as Her Majesty, Queen, Dr Josephine Alfred Diete-Spiff Foundation has donated textbooks to the Ministry of Education, Bayelsa State to enhance the education of girl child in the state.

Diete-Spiff while handing over a large number of University Press textbooks and educational materials to the commissioner of Education, Bayelsa State, Gentle Emela maintained that it was a part of the activities to end the female soccer championship which her foundation initiated in the state.

Josephine Alfred Diete-Spiff who is the wife of the former military governor of old Rivers State, disclosed that donating the textbooks was her own way of making sure that good and quality education for the girl child is sustained in Bayelsa State.

She said:” “We are here to say thank you. I’m here with my team to present to your ministry some books. These books were donated to my foundation by University Press and I in turn am donating it to the Ministry of Education. These books are basically for WAEC purposes.”

“As a mother and an advocate for education, I firmly believe that the future of our beloved Bayelsa State lies in the quality of education we provide to our children. Today, I am honoured to donate these textbooks to support our students as they prepare for their WAEC examinations.”

“This gesture is a small step towards empowering our youths with the tools they need to excel academically and achieve their dream.”

Commending the Queen of Twon Brass Kingdom for her kind gesture, Education Commissioner, Gentle Emela, said that the donation came at a time when the plight of the girl child in the society demands urgent attention.

He said: “Today, we stand as witnesses to a remarkable act of generosity and commitment to education, particularly for the girl child. These materials are not just books; they are tools of empowerment that will break barriers and open doors for countless young girls across our state.”

“On behalf of the Bayelsa State Government, I extend our deepest gratitude to Her Majesty Queen Dr. Josephine Alfred Diete-Spiff and her foundation for this invaluable donation of SSCE textbooks in English, Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Chemistry, Literature and other key subjects, published by University Press.”

“Despite making up half of our population and serving as the bedrock of families and communities, the girl child continues to face systemic injustices and discrimination.”

“This is why initiatives like the Queen Dr. Josephine Alfred Diete-Spiff Foundation’s efforts are a beacon of hope. By providing educational resources, the foundation is affirming that the girl child deserves every chance to succeed, to dream and to lead.”

“As we receive these textbooks, I want to assure the foundation and the people of Bayelsa State that these resources will be distributed equitably and used effectively to enhance the quality of education in our schools.”

“We also take this moment to reaffirm our commitment to advocating for policies that protect the rights of the girl child and ensure equal opportunities.”

“The future of Bayelsa lies in the education and empowerment of every child, especially the girl child. Let us all play our part to ensure that their voices are heard, their dreams are supported and their potentials are fully realized.”

Recall that the foundation in collaboration with the Character Moulding Foundation recently organized the maiden edition of the annual soccer cup championship among female secondary school students across the eight local government areas of the state.

