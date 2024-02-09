Foundation Donates N33M to 4 Special Needs Schools Across

In a heartwarming dis- play of generosity, the Worship for Change Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has donated N33 million to four schools dedicated to caring for children with disabilities. The donation, presented at a ceremony in Lagos, aims to empower these institutions and provide much- needed support to the under privileges. Each of the four beneficiating schools – Joy in Africa Foundation (Asaba), Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation (Lagos), Seedo Initiative for Children with Special Needs (Abuja), and To Omo Re Centre for Special Empowerment (Ilorin) – received N8.25 million each.

The funds were raised through the Green Worship Benefit concert, a star-studded event held on October 2nd, 2023, featuring renowned Nigerian gospel artists Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Cobhams Asuquo, and Waje. Worship for Change has so far been able to raise over N120m for 38 charities caring for thousands of orphans and children with special needs in Nigeria. Wale Adenuga, Chief Responsibility Officer of Worship for Change and a gospel artist, emphasised the organisation’s unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable children.

“Since 2004, I’ve been driven to use my platform to help indigent children, especially children with special needs,” he shared. “As we know, the special children’s needs are barely cared for and catered for in our present-day society. These children are special, and God cares deeply for them.” Mrs Kawan Aondofa- Anjira, the founder of the Seedo Initiative, tearfully recounted the heartbreak- ing experiences of raising her first two children with cerebral palsy, highlighting the societal stigma and discrimination they faced.