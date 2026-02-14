Foundation Donates ICT Centre To School In Lagos

An NGO, Biodun Coker Foundation (BCF), has donated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to Holy Trinity Primary School, Lagos Island, to expose pupils to digital skills early in life.

Speaking before the inauguration of the centre, Mr Biodun Coker, the founder of the foundationsaid the foundation was set to improve education among youth in Lagos Island.

Coker, who was a Local Government chairman aspirant under the APC platform in 2025, said during the campaign, he came to the school to meet with respected political and community leaders.

According to him, during the meeting, a suggestion was made that instead of donating 20 computers to Edward Blyden Memorial School on Hawley Street, we should spread them out two computers each, across ten different schools.

“On the surface, it sounded fair, balanced, strategic, but we said no, because two computers cannot transform a school. Two computers cannot build digital confidence and create a lasting impact.

“Today is not just an inauguration, it’s a promise fulfilled. For 135 years, Holy Trinity Primary School has stood tall in Isale-Eko – shaping generations, building character, and producing leaders.

“But for 135 years, this great institution never had a dedicated digital learning centre, until now.

“Today, we have kept that promise; in 2025, we equipped Edward Blyden Memorial School; today, Holy Trinity becomes the second ICT Centre under the Biodun Coker Foundation,” he said.

Coker said that the school was selected because of the professionalism and enthusiasm of its staff.

He said it would also serve as a, digital hub for many schools within Isale-Eko.

Coker said that the foundation had earlier set up a fully functional ICT Centre in Olowogbowo, Lagos Island, where we had graduated over 1,000 students.

“We believe that centre is already effectively serving that axis.

“So this intervention here at Holy Trinity is strategic, to expand access, avoid duplication, and ensure that digital opportunities reach deeper into Isale-Eko.

“When we first saw the space allocated for this project, it was a dumping ground filled with abandoned papers and unused tams.

“Many would have walked away, but we did not; we cleared the clutter and redesigned the space. We upgraded the electrical systems and installed 20 high-performance computer systems.

“We ensured advanced projection technology was fully in place; we did not just donate equipment, we delivered excellence,” he said.

Addressing the pupils of the school, Coker said, “This centre belongs to you, inside that room, you are not just learning computers, you are learning the language of the future.

“You are stepping into a global world of opportunity. Dream bigger, think wider and aim higher,” he said.

He commended the team of the foundation for their dedication, professionalism and sacrifice in completing the project on time.

Mr Anthony Dasilver, a Director and Headteacher of the school, said for many years, pupils from the school used to go to Aroloya school for computer training.

“When the foundation came, I felt so happy that someone had remembered us. With the centre, our school has become the University of Lagos Island,” he said.

He commended the foundation for donating the ICT Centre to the school.

Mr Stephen Taiwo, a representative of SUBEB, said the initiative would create greater opportunities for youth in Isale-Eko to excel in their studies.

Mr Kudus Abari, the Education Secretary of Lagos Island Education Authority, promised that computer teachers would be deployed to the school.

Mr Moshood Mayegun, the Deputy Chairman, Lagos State APC, said Coker is a responsible party member in Lagos State.

“I came to honour him here today. Coker is changing the political narrative in Lagos Island. His efforts for the development of education in Lagos Island are identified and recognised,” he said.

Dr Owoyemi Elegbeleye, an alumnus of the primary school, urged the pupils of the school to dream big and believe in themselves.

On behalf of the pupils of the school, Master Elegbeleye thanked the founder of the foundation and others for donating the centre to their school.