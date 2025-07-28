Foundation Donates Food Items, Clothes To Widows In Ondo

Not less than 20 widows drawn from different parts of Ondo State were given food items and various working tools by Trinity Love Foundation (TLF) as part of efforts to alleviate the plight of the needy.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Mrs Olajumoke Ayodele, distributed clothing materials, cash, and cooking utensils to the widows during the inauguration and empowerment programme of the Foundation.

Speaking after the unveiling of the Foundation meant for widows, youth, and the vulnerable, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Seun Bosede Osamaye, applauded the contribution of the Foundation to the development of the widows and the entire citizens of the state.

She said the wife of the President, Senator Remi Tinubu, has various empowerment programmes for women and would partner with the ministries of women affairs in the country to ensure it gets to the grassroots. She assured TLF that it would be incorporated into the programme meant for the widows.

Mrs Ayodele, in her speech, said the foundation is not meant for widows alone, but for youth and women empowerment, advocacy, and education support for the needy in society.

Her words “This day has long lived in my dreams, nourished by a desire to serve, to heal, and to empower. Trinity Love Foundation is the embodiment of a vision divinely inspired and deeply rooted in love, compassion, and justice. It is a foundation born from personal encounters with human struggles and fueled by a conviction that changes—real, lasting change—begin when we choose to act.

“We live in a world filled with both beauty and brokenness. Daily, we witness incredible human potential, but we also see untold hardship—communities without access to quality education, young people without hope for the future, women whose dreams are dimmed by circumstance, and vulnerable families left behind by systems that should protect them. These realities are not distant stories; they are the lives of our neighbors, our friends, our people.

“It is against this backdrop that the Trinity Love Foundation emerges—as a response to a call to empower, uplift, restore, and serve. Our mission is clear: to empower communities and drive meaningful social change through sustainable, inclusive, and compassionate programs.

“We envision a society where dignity is preserved, where no dream is too small, and where every life, regardless of its starting point, is given the tools to rise.

“Our new office, which we are unveiling today, is far more than bricks and mortar. It is a center of innovation, collaboration, and transformation. This space will serve as a hub where dreams are nurtured, where solutions are designed, and where lives are touched every single day. It is here that we will welcome changemakers determined to rewrite the story of their generation, and beneficiaries whose lives will be transformed through education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, advocacy, and love.”

She said the focus of the foundation would include youth and women empowerment through vocational training, mentorship, and entrepreneurial support, saying it would equip women and young people with the skills and confidence to lead lives of independence and impact.

In the area of Education Support, Ayodele said “We believe that education is the cornerstone of opportunity. We will provide scholarships, learning resources, and school-based interventions for children in underserved areas.”

In the healthcare initiatives, she said no community can thrive when its people are unwell saying the outreach programme would provide access to basic health services, health education, and support for maternal and child wellness.

Ayodele said the foundation would respond to the unique needs of each community, ensuring that development is both people-centered and sustainable as part of its contribution to community development.

She added that the foundation would raise its voice for the silent, the vulnerable, and the forgotten; championing causes that promote equity, dignity, and justice as part of its advocacy and awareness programme.