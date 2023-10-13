Foundation Donates Boreholes, Health Centres to Communities in Edo Central

A Non government organisation (NGO), Charles Inojie Foundation, in partnership with the Church of the Latter Days has visited sites for various proposed projects in some communities in Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State.

The projects, which is an initiative of a Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie, include the construction of boreholes and health care centers in each of the selected communities, such as Ohordua that is presently a beneficiary among other communities to be considered such as Ujiogba in Esan West Local Government Area, Ahia in Ubiaja, Urowa, Emunokhua and Orakhuan, all in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

Ohordua is also being considered for an health centre and possibly another borehole. Arriving in his home town Urowa, which is also among the benefiting communities, Prince Inojie, who is of the ruling house of the community and initiator of the project, was received with a warm welcome.

Speaking, Inojie advised the community leaders to educate their children saying that was the only way to stimulate the desired change. Responding, the Enijies and residents of the various communities thanked the initiator and the representatives of the partnering Church organisation, Mr. Joseph from Ghana, for their developmental gestures, praying God to bless them.

They expressed joy saying they were very proud of them, while promising to make a good use of the facilities.