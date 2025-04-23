Foundation Donates $5m To Reduce Maternal, Neonatal Mortality

Share

Nigerian philanthropist and Rotary member, Sir Emeka Offor, has committed $5 million through the Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) to the Rotary Foundation, in a major boost to efforts aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality in underserved communities across Nigeria.

The substantial donation is aimed at expanding and strengthening access to prenatal care, promoting skilled deliveries, equipping health facilities, and improving community engagement and data systems in maternal and child health.

Offor, speaking on the significance of the contribution, stated: “Helping mothers and babies survive and thrive is among the greatest investments we can make in Nigeria’s future. Two years into implementation, supported facilities in four target regions in the country have reported increased antenatal visits and reductions of 20% in maternal deaths and 28% in neonatal deaths.

The $5 million gift from SEOF therefore reflects these early successes and will help expand the program’s reach.”

The donation forms part of an ongoing partnership with Rotary’s “Together for Healthy Families in Nigeria” initiative, which is focused on high-burden local government areas across the country.

In his acceptance speech, Mark Maloney, Chair of the Trustees of the Rotary Foundation, lauded the generosity of Sir Offor, describing it as a critical intervention at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with high maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

“This extraordinary commitment from the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation comes at a crucial time in our efforts to improve maternal and child health in Nigeria,” Maloney said.

The program, which was originally launched by Rotary members in Nigeria and Germany, is a collaboration with the Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health (RMCH), the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, and several professional health associations.

According to a statement signed by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Press & Public Relations at the Ministry, the initiative aligns closely with the Ministry’s strategic focus on reducing preventable maternal and neonatal deaths.

The latest commitment from SEOF is expected to deepen impact, especially in rural and underserved communities where maternal healthcare access remains a challenge. The announcement marks another milestone in Rotary’s broader global mission to support sustainable healthcare and improve lives around the world.

