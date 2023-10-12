Foundation Donates 20 bags Of Maize, 7 Bags Of Garri, 4 Bags of Rice, 30 White Canes To Blind, Deaf students

Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Center Jos has donated 20 bags of Maize, seven bags of Garri, four bags of Rice, five bags of beans, three bags of Millet and 30 white canes to students of the government Vocational Centre for the blind Zawan and Plateau State School for the deaf Children Bassa.

It would be recalled that Beautiful Gate Centre had recently donated tricycle wheelchairs and crutches to displaced people living with disabilities in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

The Chief Executive officer of the Beautiful Gate Chief Ayuba Burki Gufwan accompanied by the Beautiful Gate partner Rev. Dr. Ron Rice while donating the food items and the 30 white Canes at the Government Vocational Centre for the Blind Zawan and Plateau State School for Deaf Children Bassa said the gesture is to fulfil the mandate of the organization which is to provide to people in need.

Chief Gufwan who is also a survivor of polio, challenge the students to be dedicated to their studies and become great men and women in society, saying they should study hard and shine.

He used himself as an example of hard work in school, “I went to school to help other people and now to the glory of God we at Beautiful Gates Handicapped People Centre have helped a lot of people living with disability”

He also charged parents, Community leaders and Government officials to provide the enabling environment for people living with disabilities to go to school, learn skills or start a business knowing that God Almighty has blessed them with great potential.

The Principals of the two schools Vocational Centre for the Blind Zawan Mrs Ruth Ramatu and Plateau State School for the deaf children Bassa Mrs Nanbam Silas

both thanked the Beautiful Gate Foundation for giving hope to the Students.

They also appreciate Chief Gufwan for always putting smiles on the faces of orphans and vulnerable children, saying they will judiciously make use of the foodstuffs for the benefit of all the students.

Out of the total foodstuffs donated, Vocational Centre for the Blind got five bags of Maize, two bags of Garri, one bag of Rice, Beans and 30 white canes. While school for deaf children Bassa got 15 bags of Maize, five bags of Garri, three bags of Rice, four bags of Beans and three bags of Millet.