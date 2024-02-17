Foundation Donates 1000 Bags Of Rice To POWA In Anambra

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, (SEOF) in continuation of its founder’s 65th birthday celebration handed over 1,000 bags of rice and 200 wrappers to Police officers’ wives in Anambra State Police Command.

In his keynote address at the handing over of the items, the Chief of Staff to Sir Emeka Offor, Chris Ezike, eulogized him for his magnanimity, which he said, has been extended to the wives of police officers in the state.

He stressed that Sir Emeka Offor, even after celebrating his birthday last week, has gone on to share with the people of Anambra state and is happy that POWA are partakers of his kind gesture today.

He stressed, that Sir Emeka Offor, as a humanitarian and Philanthropist, saw reason to also share this love with wives of policemen in the state.

Sir Emeka Offor, also used the occasion of the visit, to express his love for the force, especially for their commitment to ensuring that citizens of Anambra state came back to the state to celebrate Christmas, a situation that has not happened in recent times, because of insecurity in the South East.

“He also said, that his relationship with the police force, dates back to his childhood days, as he grew up in the barracks as the son of a policeman, the reason he has always attached himself towards extending a hand of care and support to police officers wives in the state as commitment towards showing them that he cares.

Sir Offor said, “The role of the police can’t be over-emphasized, the police has always been part of me, and I remember how weekends used to be in those days. My father being a policeman taught me alot of things, especially as it relates to discipline.”He therefore urged the commissioner and his team to keep up with the tempo, as they have reduced the rate of crime in the state with other security agencies.

In his response, the commissioner of police Anambra state command, Aderemi Adeoye thanked Sir Emeka Offor Foundation for the kind gesture, in remembering the the wives of police officers. He said, “We have received 1000 bags of rice and 200 wrappers from the Emeka Offor Foundation. I have also passed the message to the President of POWA, Dr Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, who was here yesterday at the women’s conference here in Awka, and she was elated and appreciates your efforts, sir.”

The Commissioner, therefore promised to key up with the tempo of making sure that the lives and properties of Anambrians are secured, so that businesses that have left Anambra to other nearby states will come back.

In the same vein, The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, (SEOF) yesterday also handed over palliatives to all correctional centres across Anambra state. In a brief event at the Blaze FM radio house, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local government area of Anambra state, handed out 400 bags of rice, 1000 cartons of Indomie noodles, and 50 cartons of Izal disinfectant to the head of the correctional service in the state, Comptroller, Usifo Joseph Ehimeme, which will be distributed to Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, and Aguata correctional centres respectfully.

In his keynote address, the Chief of staff to Sir Emeka, Mr Chris Ezike eulogized Sir Emeka Offor, for his magnanimity, in seeing to it, that inmates in all the correctional centres in the state were partakers of his kind gesture, as he turned 65th years recently.

He stressed, that Sir Emeka Offor, as a humanitarian and Philanthropist, saw the reason why those who are incarcerated in correctional centres in Anambra, should also be part of his recent largesse to celebrate his 65th birthday. He therefore urged the inmates to remember to use the items gifted to them, bearing in mind that Sir Emeka Offor did it to show his love for them despite their present condition.

Sir Emeka Offor, however, used the occasion to express his desire to further extend a hand of care and support to inmates in correctional facilities across Anambra state, he stressed that although the inmates might currently be undergoing rehabilitation, following several offences they might have committed, he believes that when they are released, they will become useful members of society.

Sir Offor said, “Inmates need support financially, as well as in the form of guidance, to ensure that their time in these correctional facilities yields positive results in their lives and in society as well.”

“This is the first time, SEOF is reaching out to correctional centres across the state, and I have plans to make it a yearly event, to ensure that I contribute my quota towards improving their conditions.”

The Controller of Nigeria Correctional Service in Anambra state, Mr Joseph Usifo Ehimeme, who received the items from Sir, Emeka Offor, on behalf of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, thanked Sir Offor for his kind gesture.

He said, ” Sir Emeka Offor, you are indeed a rare gem. You have shown that you are a man with a large heart, who cares not just for yourself or immediate family, but a man who truly cares for people whom he does not even know.”

He also promised, to distribute the items to inmates across the state, which will help improve their welfare and well-being.

The correctional centres across the state will receive the items in the following order, Onitsha, 165 bags of rice, 411 cartons of Indomie Noddles, 20 cartons of Izal, Awka, 102 bags of rice, 256 cartons of Indomie Noddles, 13 cartons of Izal, Nnewi, 82 bags of rice, 205 cartons of Indomie Noddles, 10 cartons of Izal, Aguata, 31 bags of rice, 77 cartons of Indomie Noddles, and 4 cartons of Izal, while 20 bags of rice, 51 cartons of Indomie Noddles, and 3 cartons of Izal was given to the headquarters of the correctional center at Awka.