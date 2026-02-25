Foundation Distributes School Bags To Pupils In Oyo Community

Volunteers of the Ayo-Sanda Ladigbolu Foundation (TASLAF) have executed a targeted educational support project at ADS Model Schools 1 & 2 in Akeetan Tuntun Alágbọn Ọ̀yọ́, distributing high-quality school bags to pupils in the basic education category.

The founder, Prince Dr Ayobami Sands Ladiggolu, said the intervention “is a structured component of TASLAF’s ongoing commitment to strengthening foundational learning systems, enhancing access to essential learning materials, and supporting inclusive education within the community.

“The initiative is deliberately designed to complement the efforts of government institutions, school administrators, classroom teachers, and other critical stakeholders in the basic education ecosystem.”

In her official remarks, the Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Dr. (Mrs.) Salimat Adebola Babalola-ayegboyin commended TASLAF for its consistent, measurable, and visible humanitarian and community development interventions.

“The Foundation’s activities have maintained strong public engagement and transparency through its digital communication platforms,” she said.

The Head teachers of ADS (SP) Model Schools 1 & 2, Mrs Gbadegesin and Mrs Lawal, also documented their institutional appreciation, acknowledging the project as a timely and high-impact support for pupils from economically modest backgrounds.

The direct beneficiaries expressed observable enthusiasm and gratitude, indicating the immediate social and psychological value of the intervention.

“At TASLAF, our operational philosophy is driven by a multidimensional development model focused on hope creation and community problem-solving across the sectors of education, social welfare, moral development, career advancement, marriage and information technology,” Ladigbolu stated.