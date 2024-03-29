Foundation Distributes Palliatives To 3,000 Ikere Ekiti Residents

About 3000 residents of Ikere Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State benefited from a multi-million naira palliative distribution packaged by Ade Crown Empowerment Foundation and held at the St. John Primary School, Ikere Ekiti. The event also had in attendance, traditional, religious leaders, who unanimously praised Abiodun’s gesture, The food items distribution during the event included rice, beans and order edibles.

First to be served were the elderly ones, each getting a bag or rice. Other beneficiaries include widows, and indigent students. Speaking at the event, the foundation initiator, Amb. T.O. Abiodun, thanked the traditional leaders, dignitaries and beneficiaries present for coming. He also used the opportunity to reiterate that the major objective of Ade Crown Empowerment Foundation is to make the lives of Ekiti kete better via students and youth empowerment, free healthcare for everyone and free food distribution from time to time.

Prayers and encomiums were showered on Amb. T. O. Abiodun for this unusual philanthropic gesture as it was the first in the history of the community to experience such, either from a politician or someone who is not a politician. Traditional rulers and religious leaders present commended him and prayed for him for more blessings and upliftment.