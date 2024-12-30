Foundation Distributes Food Items To 700 Residents In Ogun, Lagos

Share

The TikFamily Foundation on Sunday, distributed food items to about 700 residents of Arole Community, a border town of Lagos State and Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the items include Rice, cooking oil, and tomato paste among others.

The Representative of the foundation, Mr Samuel Adelaja said the Tikfamily palliatives were to help cushion effects of current challenges in the country.

Adelaja said the cost of living in the country is somewhat tough for a lot of homes, hence the intervention.

According to him, it is an avenue to reach the less privileged in the society and provide some form of support. ‘’This is something we do yearly, and we have been doing this for the past four years.

‘’We distributed food items to about 700 people in three communities in Arole and the Ikola area.”

