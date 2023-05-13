Foundation Dissociates Self From Impostors

A non-governmental organisation, Saga Foundation and its Founder/ CEO, Shola Agboola, have disassociated the organisation from one Peter and Osazee, who they said have been using the name and pictures of the Founder/CEO to perpetrate fraudulent activities.

The alleged impostors, the organisation said in a statement signed by its CEO and made available to journalists, are using two prominent banks to collect funds from unsuspecting victims, promising to assist them in obtaining Canadian visas or work permits.

The state reads in part; “We want to state categorically that Saga Foundation Inc. has no affiliation with Peter and Osazee. “The Foundation and the CEO, Shola Agboola, have never authorized either of them to represent the organization or the Founder/CEO in any capacity.

“Their actions are completely fraudulent cious activity related to these scammers to the appropriate authorities. “Furthermore, we would like to reiterate that SAGA FOUNDATION INC. is not in the business of processing Canadian visas for anyone. “Therefore, the Foundation or the CEO would not personally reach out to anyone to offer such services.

We advise that individuals seeking to obtain Canadian visas or work permits should follow the appropriate legal channels and work with registered immigration consultants.”