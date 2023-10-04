Foundation Commends Sylva For Empowering N/Delta Women

A foundation, Tracy McWary Foundation has commended Chief Timipre Sylva the All Progressives Congress Candidate in the November 11 Governorship Election of Bayelsa State for deepening peace and empowering Niger Delta women through the sponsorship of Miss Amnesty Nigeria 2023 Beauty Pageant.

The foundation in. a statement on Wednesday signed by its founder, Tracy McWary, noted that Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa who crisscrossed the Niger Delta to broker the Amnesty deal between the ex-militants and Federal Government, has remained committed to peacebuilding.

It stated that the Miss Amnesty Nigeria Pageant incorporates skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and empowerment for female Niger Delta youths.

The foundation noted that the 2023 pageant with the theme: Equal Participation and Leadership has led to a strategic partnership between it and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) aimed at uplifting young people of the Niger Delta through the pageant.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation the organisers of the annual beauty pageant noted that 12 participants were empowered in the just concluded 2023 Miss Amnesty Nigeria Pageant.

She stated that “In Miss Amnesty Nigeria 2023 Grand finale event held on Sept. 30, there were 12 participants who underwent entrepreneurship capacity building for one week, during their one-week intensive training they were taken on different skills acquisition.

“The skills include hairdressing, head gear tying, fashion design, catering, make-up, disinfectant and bleach production.

“The grand finale also featured young performing artists like Faze, Aproko, Barrack Pikin, and Senibo amongst other entertainers.

“The contestants’ first task was to showcase their skills in presentation dressed in the attire representing their skills in Arts, graphic design, catering, organic soap, and baking amongst others.

“Their second appearance was on all white taking on different topics like Female Exploitation, Gender Equality, Challenges of Women in Politics, Gender Roles, Gender Dysphoria, Gender Discrimination, Gender Mainstreaming, and Domestic Violence,” the foundation stated.

Also, the statement read “Top five winners were Miss Vivian Kanusb, Constance Christopher (Miss Amnesty Entrepreneur), Divine Onyekachi (Miss Amnesty Top Model) Marvin Lucky (Miss Amnesty Diaspora), and Emily Agundu (Miss Amnesty Peace)

“Other contestants went home with two gas cookers with ovens, two electric ovens, laptops, a hair washer and dryer, makeup box with makeup Items.

“Other empowerment items included industrial sewing machines and a N100,000 cash gift while the Winner went home with N1 million.