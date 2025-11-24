Foundation Commends FG, Urges More Effort To End Hunger

The Sadaqah Drive Foundation has commended the Federal Government’s efforts to address hunger and poverty in Nigeria while urging the government to do more to tackle the scourge.

The founder of Sadaqah Drive Foundation, Abdulmuminu Ramat, made the statement in Abuja at the ‘Walk for Hunger’ event tagged, Miles 4 Meals.

She noted that the walk aimed at raising awareness and mobilising support to combat hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria.

The event, which brought together people from all walks of life, aimed to highlight the devastating impact of hunger on individuals, families, and communities, and to advocate for collective action to address the issue.

The founder emphasised the need for urgent action to address the scourge of hunger, which affects millions of Nigerians, particularly in rural areas.

“We are here today to say that hunger is a reality that must be tackled head-on. We must work together to ensure that every Nigerian has access to nutritious food and a decent standard of living.”

The “Walk for Hunger” event featured a march through the streets of Abuja, with participants carrying placards and banners with messages highlighting the importance of addressing hunger and malnutrition.

The foundation also used the occasion to launch a fundraising campaign to support its efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria. The campaign aims to raise funds to support food security initiatives in affected communities.

She urged Nigerians to join the fight against hunger, saying, “Together, we can make a difference and ensure that no one goes hungry in Nigeria.

The founder shared her personal experience of hunger and how it inspired her to start the foundation.

“I have experienced being hungry before, and I know what it feels like to be hungry. That’s one of the reasons why I started this foundation,” she said.

Abdulmuminu expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, saying, “I see the future as being very promising. We, the new generation, are building children who will take over Nigeria with full force and make sure that it brings so much change to their own generation.”

She also commended the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate poverty and hunger, but emphasised that more needs to be done.

“The government has been doing a lot, but it is not enough. We are here today to amplify the voices of the voiceless and to appeal to the government to do even more,” she said.

The event aims to raise funds to support communities affected by hunger and to provide them with sustainable solutions to address the issue. The foundation plans to work with the government and other stakeholders to make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria.

Participants unanimously called on stakeholders to collaborate with the Sadaqah Drive Foundation while noting that the Federal Government’s effort to alleviate poverty is not getting to those in rural areas that truly need intervention.