Foundation Celebrates Murtala Muhammed’s Ascension To Power

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) is launching a year-long programme of activities designed to reflect on the 50th anniversary of the assumption of leadership by General Murtala Ramat Muhammed.

The foundation, in a statement, said the golden jubilee commemoration will begin in August 2025 with the rollout of the Murtala Muhammed Legacy Policy Dialogue Series, a monthly high-level convening that will run through January 2026.

It said: “On July 29, 1975, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed assumed leadership as Nigeria’s Head of State, marking the beginning of a bold and reformdriven era that continues to shape Nigeria’s governance and Africa’s vision for self-determination.

"To commemorate the 50th anniversary of this historic moment, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) is launching a year-long programme of activities designed to reflect on his enduring legacy and chart new paths for national and continental development.

