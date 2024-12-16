Foundation Calls For Support To Ease Cancer Burden In Children, Celebrates Christmas

Share

…400,000 Children, Adolescents Diagnosed With Cancer Yearly

…Less than 30% of cases survive over poor funding, late detection

The Founder of the Children Living With Cancer Foundation (CLWCF), Dr. Nneka Nwobbi has called for more support and donations to alleviate the burden of parents and children living with cancer.

She made the call on Saturday, December 14, during the 2024 Christmas party held for children living with cancer at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, Lagos.

During the event which was organised by CLWCF for the children in LUTH, Nwobbi said that the current economic situation of Nigeria was making it difficult for parents with children living with cancer to properly take care of their children.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, there are about 400,000 children and adolescents that are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Nwobbi said the fact that children had cancer was not a new issue to members of the society but Nigerians had to make the effort to be more caring for the children and try to assist their parents in the spirit of the season.

“Childhood cancer is something that takes the life of so many children and Christmas is a time that is great for celebrating the coming of Christ and it’s the time for love, peace, giving and unity. Bringing joy to every person you can possibly bring joy to.

“I’ve been celebrating Christmas with these children for the past 20 years and it has been something that is just awesome and looking at what we had to share not just for the children.

“The giving of people this time was too much. Luckily before we had the party inside the ward but this time we brought the children out to see them try to participate even as they were sick.

“That joy you can see on these children’s faces, nothing can buy that. Nothing surpasses that. It was a joyful time for me and the children. The ballet dancers were there too.

“The children were happy to have that. I’m just so happy and it’s the purpose of this celebration, celebrating Christmas with children living with cancer,” Nwobbi said.

She encouraged the children not to dwell on their circumstances and instead try to derive as much joy as they could from things around them as there was hope for them.

“My message to the children is to receive as much joy as you can and give as much joy as you can. I don’t think it’s a child’s place to worry about the child’s health and well-being.

“Children should be able to talk to their parents about how they feel and the parents should listen and have an open mind to hear what the children have to say. Some of these children are so scared to talk to their parents because they don’t want to make them unhappy. Most parents whose children have cancer are really unhappy and sad.

“But the mothers were dancing at the party so it was fantastic and awesome. My message to them is that I love them; we all love them. The foundation loves you and we want to give you as near a normal life as we can to be able to bring out that childish joy and happiness in you. And do all we can to make sure that you can go through this challenge and come out tough and survive.

“My message to the parents is don’t despair. I know that it’s tough being a parent in Nigeria at this time. Hospital bills are out of this world and the admission fee has gone up. The cost of fees is high.

“This is the situation you find yourself in. Never stop telling your children that you love them. I know that most of the parents shed their tears when their children are not around them.

“If you can do that, always show a smiling face to your child so that the child can open up to you and tell you what he or she is feeling. It’s good to express one’s fears and unhappiness.

“If you keep showing how unhappy you are, how sad you are to the children, it may be difficult for them to open up to us.”

Nwobbi called on Nigerians to assist the children in any way they could as they were other activities that the foundation engages in as part of its itinerary.

“Nigeria is not a place where charity comes easily to people. Childhood cancer is not something that is a secret. Everybody knows that children have cancer. What can you do to help?

“The hospital bills are killing these parents and remember they are young people who just started life and may not have the savings that an older person has; they may not have the property that an older person has to sell and take care of his or her child. I implore you to take a minute to think about these children and their families. Donate whatever you can.

“Even if you don’t donate to our charity, there’s always a way. Yesterday when the Knights of Saint John came what we did was to compile the list of the most immediate children and they donated N200,000 to each.

“A particular bank and account number is made for each child and the money is put in that account. Having done that whatever money is paid there is used for that child’s treatment and healthcare.

“We have birthday parties every last Saturday of the month for them too. You can join in and when you are coming buy a tray of apples and give it to the children. Bring natural food for the children.

“You can bake a cake without additives and sugar for the children. If you are a financial expert you can come and give these parents a talk on their finances, on how to make the best of whatever they have to create wealth. In every capacity we need you.

“We need you to teach the children skills and make it better than what we are doing now. If you can visit, come and visit and hold hands with the parents. Pray with the parents.

“Let them know that they can depend on you. Let them know that people actually care because this care that we used to think was common in Africans and Nigerians is no longer there.

“People are so consumed with their own pains and stress that they seem to lack empathy for others. There are so many ways you can help. You can reach out to us and structure something out on how you can,” she said.

The president of the Knights of Saint John, Ajao Estate Lagos, Nobel (Sir) Fidel Ononoju, said that the association had come to try and put a smile on the faces of the children and their parents and to also assist them with part of their bills.

“We are here for a charity visitation. We came to visit the children who have cancer. When we came to go to their ward and see them we were informed that they were having a Christmas party and we were there to stay with them. We are here to pay hospital bills, and to assist them. We can’t pay off all the bills but just part of the bill.

“We carry out charity, it’s our cardinal objective. This is the Christmas period and we need to put a smile on the faces of the parents that are paying these bills so that the burden will be lighter for them.

“My message to Nigerians who have the ability to help other people is for them to realise that God has given you good health, it’s not your right, it is just a privilege that God has made it to be so for you to be healthy.

“If you are healthy you have to look out for people that are not so fortunate. When you come into the hospital ward you discover that having the ability to walk around means that God has done a lot for you and all other things will fall into place.

“That’s why we are calling on those who have to spread love and assist and alleviate the suffering of the masses, especially these people living with these kinds of debilitating illnesses,” Ononoju said.

Chair of Seven-Fifteen Foundation which is the philanthropic arm of real estate development and investment firm, Seven-Fifteen Capital Limited, Adesuwa Belo-Osagie said the foundation was committed to helping children living with cancer.

“Our foundation was created to give back to the society and support various philanthropic ventures. One of our key focus areas is children and young adults. That’s an area that we are really passionate about. We are here today and we were here a week or two ago supporting the Dorcas Cancer Foundation at that time.

“We are returning today supporting the CLWCF in honour of a young girl called Angel who we lost earlier this year to cancer, unfortunately. This donation that we are making today and all the donations we are making towards cancer prevention are being done in her honour as part of our Angel Wings initiative.

“In high-income countries about 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer are surviving right now. That’s about 4/5th of those diagnosed survive. In low and middle-income countries that number drops to 30 per cent so there is a 50 per cent difference just based on the income of the specific country involved.

“That tells us there is a major impact that funds and support can have because of the difference between having access to different medical facilities as well as support services, the funds for research and the provision of the appropriate medication and ensuring that you diagnose cancer early enough and don’t misdiagnose and therefore can get appropriate treatment.

“We are here today to help bridge that gap and hopefully raise the chances of survival for any kid out there who is diagnosed with cancer.

“My message is one of hope. I hope that they will remain positive, and stay strong. I know not an easy illness to deal with or tackle. I know that there is a great deal of impact on family members and loved ones who often have to leave jobs to deal with the care of the children who are diagnosed.

“I say to them please stay hopeful and we are here trying to support them as you battle against this illness. We are positive that you can be one of the survivors and by the grace of God you will have an incredible story of recovery to share.”

