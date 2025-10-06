Foundation Calls For Competent, People Focused Leadership In Osun

A non-governmental organisation, Victory Support Foundation, has called for competent and people-oriented leadership in Osun State, urging the government to prioritize citizens’ welfare and prudent management of resources.

Founder and CEO of the foundation, Ambassador Olubunmi Olufunmilayo Lawal (BUMAC), made the call, on Sunday, during a community engagement and free medical outreach held in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, in partnership with the South West Progressive Group.

Lawal said Osun needs a governor who listens to public needs, promotes development, and places the people’s interests above political gain.

“Osun needs a governor who is intelligent, a listener to public demands, and a builder, not one who will squander public funds or dance around while neglecting the masses.”