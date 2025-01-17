Foundation Calls For Collective Action For Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom

Share

A US-based pro-Biafra group, Rising Sun Foundation, has decried the continued unlawful detention of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government in spite of court orders for his release.

The Foundation who demanded his unconditional release noted that the injustice against Kanu was injustice against the Igbo nation berating the ‘reluctance’ of President Bola Tinubu and the ‘duplicitous’ attitude of South East Governors in pushing for his release after 30 months in detention.

In a statement, ‘Uniting for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Release and the Future of the Igbo Nation,’ made available to New Telegraph, leaders of the Foundation, including Chief Maxwell Dede Emole, Dr Remy Okea and Ambassadors for Self Determination, Engineers Evans Nwankwo and Benjamin Nwankwo, said they were compelled to raise their voice against the obvious injustice against Kanu given that others with similar cases including, Omoyele Sowore, Revolution Now agitator, Sunday Adeyemo ( Igboho) Yoruba Nation agitator and Bello Bodejo of Myetti Allah, have all regained freedom.

The group insisted that the call for Kanu’s release is a call for collective action and sacrifice and a “rallying cry for the liberation of our entire people from systemic oppression and neglect.”

The statement reads: “We must pray for Kanu’s health and safety, for the consequences of his continued detention could be dire for our collective future.

“In the face of profound injustice, we at the Rising Sun Foundation, alongside other conscientious and freedom-loving citizens of the Igbo nation and beyond, can no longer remain silent as our distinguished leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, endures the unbearable conditions of detention in Nigeria’s Directorate of State Security Services (DSS). As he marks 30 months of unjust incarceration, it is imperative that we amplify our voices against this blatant violation of his rights, especially in light of several court orders demanding his unconditional release.

“As we reflect on the last 30 months, we must recognize that time is of the essence. The world is transforming at a rapid pace, driven by technological advancements in the Internet and Artificial Intelligence, and we must not allow our people to be left behind. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s detention is not merely a personal tragedy; it represents a broader struggle for the Igbo nation’s identity and future. He has become a symbol of resistance against the marginalization and oppression that we, as a people, have faced for decades.

It noted that Igbo people are inherently peaceful and progressive but have been forced by Nigeria’s hostile environment into a struggle for survival.

“Our quest for freedom resonates with the historical struggles faced by other oppressed groups around the world. Just as it took immense sacrifices for African Americans to secure their civil rights and for South Africans to dismantle the Apartheid regime, we, too, must be prepared to fight for our liberation—whether within the Nigerian state or as a self-determined entity.

“I urge all members of our community—masses, politicians, governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and leaders of thought, especially within Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo—to unite in this crucial moment.

‘We must confront the challenges we face with solidarity and resilience. Together, we can overcome any adversary and achieve the heights of recognition and autonomy that we rightfully deserve.

“Our message is clear: we must insist that the Nigerian authorities adhere to the directives of the United Nations Human Rights Council, respect the rulings of our courts, and respond to the moral imperatives of justice by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without delay.

“The time is ticking, and we are sitting on a powder keg of potential unrest. The urgency of our situation calls for immediate action, as the fuse is growing shorter by the day.”

