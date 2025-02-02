Foundation Calls For Collaboration To Attain Food Security In Nigeria

Share

The President of the steering committee of the Motivating Action Towards Achieving Nutrition (MATAN) Food Bank Foundation, Ambassador Olakunle Moses Johnson, has tasked members and stakeholders to collaborate for the attainment of food security in Nigeria.

Johnson made the call in a letter written to solicit support for the group’s vision, citing key initiatives geared towards ensuring the well being of the masses.

He said the target of the group is to address the inadequacy, insufficiency and insecurity of foods shortages in Nigeria.

Johnson said: “I stand before you today with unwavering resolve and determination. As we journey through the complexities of our world, I am reminded of the courageous legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., who stood fearlessly against injustice and fought tirelessly for human rights.

“As Citizens of an endowed and prosperous nation, we are desirable of a quality and affordable means of livelihood.

“My dreams to my great country is to contribute my meaningful quota to lift up our great nation from her inadequacy, insufficiency and insecurity of foods shortages.

“Because I don’t need to become a local government chairman, councillor, president, governor, minister or parliamentarian before contributing my quota to the society, the community remain our ambit of operation, knowing so well how germane it is to the even development of our society.

“Good citizenship makes up a great and prosperous nation that ushers in good governance at all levels.

“Our stand is resolute and encompassing and poised towards a new rebirth of agricultural revolution which is a catalyst for food security.

“I use this medium to appreciate Mr President His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Great Mother of the Nation Her Excellency Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, The Nation’s First Lady, our Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

“May Almighty God continue to bestow on them knowledge, Wisdom and Understanding to administer the Nation to the promised Land.

“I also want to commend the Minister for Finance Mr. Wale Edun, Minister for Agriculture Senator Abubakar Kyari for their unwavering commitment in governance.

“The 36 state Governors, the Minister for FCT Abuja and all the Traditional Institutions are pivotal or key to the geometric Progression of this Laudable and Prosperous Initiative.

“The Government support for our numerous programs as entailed in our prosperous Initiatives is inevitable.

“The Government through her Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are poised to leverage on our platform for the chains of Distribution of Incentives, Benefits and Palliative accrued to the Farmers, less privileges, motherless, widows etc.”

