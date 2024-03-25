Foundation Boosts Vulnerable In Sokoto, Zamfara

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) ‘I AM CHANGE’ in collaboration with Humanity and Community Development Foundation has distributed assorted grains to vulnerable people in Sokoto and Zamfara to help them cushion the severe economic hardship in the country.

Speaking during the distribution of the items in Gusau Sunday, the Chairperson of the Foundation, Hajiya Hafsatu Shinkafi, said the collaborative program witnessed a remarkable distribution of food items across three local government areas of Shinkafi local government of Zamfara State, Rabah, and Sokoto North respectively.

She said: “With a steadfast commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those grappling with food insecurity, the initiative orchestrated by I am Change has been met with widespread appreciation and gratitude from beneficiaries and onlookers alike.”