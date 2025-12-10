Foundation Board Celebrated For Transformational Impact

The Omobolanle and Victor Laniyan Foundation (OVL Foundation) has been celebrated through the conferment of honorary doctoral and humanitarian ambassadorial awards on select members of its Board and Board Advisory, in recognition of their exceptional contributions to humanitarian advancement and sustainable development.

The honorees, comprising the Foundation’s Chairman, Dr Victor Laniyan, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, and select Board and Advisory Members, Dr Olufemi Ayodele, Dr Jude Igundunase, Amb. Oyinlola Babatunde, Amb. Dr. Victor Okhai, and Amb. Oluwakayode Alakunle have been instrumental in shaping national and regional interventions in education, health, environmental sustainability, women empowerment, economic inclusion, and youth development.

“It is with profound gratitude that we accept this honour because at OVL Foundation, we believe that real development is measured not by what we accumulate, but by the lives we touch and the futures we transform, noted Chairman, Dr Victor Laniyan.

According to Dr Laniyan, this recognition affirms our collective commitment to empowering individuals, strengthening communities, and championing sustainable development initiatives that uplift the most vulnerable.

“On behalf of our Board and Advisory Council, I reaffirm our pledge to deepen our humanitarian work, expand our impact, and continue collaborating with esteemed partners to build a more resilient and equitable society. This honour is not only a celebration of our past efforts, but a call to do even more for humanity,” concluded Dr Laniyan.

For years, the OVL Foundation’s leadership has championed breakthrough initiatives in education, youth empowerment, healthcare support, livelihood strengthening, and community resilience.

These awards honour not only individual achievement but the collective vision that has positioned the Foundation as a catalyst for positive change.

Stakeholders at the conferment ceremony commended the honorees for their measurable impact in underserved communities, their commitment to reducing inequality, and their role in championing the UN Sustainable Development Goals across Nigeria and West Africa.

The recognition underscores the Foundation’s unwavering dedication to restoring dignity, hope, and opportunity to vulnerable communities. It also strengthens OVL Foundation’s continued partnership with international development actors in advancing humanitarian excellence.