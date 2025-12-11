Foundation Awards Seven Scholarships To Outstanding Young Nigerians

As part of activities marking the 2026 commemoration of the third-year remembrance of the late Dr. Olaolu “Dr. Bob” Mudasiru, the Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru Foundation has proudly announced the award of scholarships to seven outstanding young Nigerians.

The Foundation stated that the scholarships, which cover tuition, accommodation, and living expenses are designed to empower academically gifted but economically disadvantaged students, enabling them to pursue their dreams with dignity and confidence.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru Foundation, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei, disclosed this in Lagos, noting that this milestone builds on the Foundation’s first scholarship awarded in August 2024 to Eniolaoluwa John Sohe, the Best Graduating Student of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to him, the Foundation commemorated the third-year remembrance of the late Dr. Olaolu “Dr. Bob” Mudasiru by celebrating its remarkable progress and the expanded impact of its programmes over the past year.

Founded to honour Dr. Bob’s enduring legacy of excellence, service, and compassion, the Chairman explained that the Foundation has continued to advance his vision through initiatives that support education, promote the arts, nurture young talent, champion wellness, and uplift underserved communities.

Formally established in March 2024 as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ohiwerei stated, “The Foundation was created to immortalise Dr. Bob’s lifelong commitment to excellence and service. Since its launch in July 2024, an event that raised over N218 million through donations and art sales the Foundation has consistently delivered programmes aligned with its core mission.”

He added that beyond education, the Foundation continues to make significant strides across its other pillars: promoting the arts, mentoring emerging talent, advancing cycling as a sport, driving wellness campaigns, and supporting initiatives that uplift underprivileged communities.

“Together, these efforts embody Dr. Bob’s passion for societal growth, equity, and empowerment,” he said.

Reflecting on the remembrance, Ohiwerei reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to upholding Dr. Bob’s values of hard work, ingenuity, and service to humanity. Through sustained programmes and strategic partnerships, the Foundation seeks to create opportunities that transform lives and strengthen communities—bringing to life the very ideals Dr. Bob championed.

“The Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to all donors, partners, and supporters who continue to champion its mission,” he added, inviting the public to join in honouring the legacy of a man whose life continues to inspire purpose-driven impact.

The Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru Foundation remains dedicated to preserving the memory and advancing the ideals of the late Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru by empowering individuals and communities through education, mentorship, wellness advocacy, support for the arts, and other developmental initiatives.