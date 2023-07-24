Foundation appoints director

Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has appointed Dr. Folarin Alayande as a non-executive director. He is an international development economist, technology investor and financial services executive. With a track record of over two decades in corporate transformation, he has advised and worked with global and emerging market corporations at the intersection of digital technologies and finance.

The Group Principal Consultant, Adstrat BMC Limited, Dr. Charles O’Tudor, said in a statement that Alayande has experience spanning over two decades. He was educated at The London School of Economics in finance and accounting and has held leadership roles at Accenture. Also, Alayande served as the chief strategy officer of FBN Holdings Plc and in the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a senior special assistant to the President on Economic Recovery and the coordinator of the Economic Plan Implementation Unit.

He is currently the vice president, Public Sector, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard. Alayande would bring a wealth of expertise in corporate transformation, digital technologies and finance to the board. Commenting, the Chair of GLEIF BoD, T. Dessa Glasser said: “In addition to Dr. Folarin Alayande’s appointment, GLEIF has made three additional appointments to its BoD