Foundation Announces Winners Of  Prof. Daniel Oladele Adefolalu Prizes

The Shola Adefolalu Gaska Foundation has announced the inaugural recipients of the Professor Daniel Oladele Adefolalu Prizes.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Founder, The Shola Adefolalu Gaska Foundation, Abimbola (Salt) Essien-Nelson, the winners are: Ebunoluwa Omosalewa Olusanya and Odieli Osita.

The statement explained that Ebunoluwa, who has been recognized as the Best Student in Geography (SSS 3), and Odieli, awarded as the Best Student in National Values Education (JSS 3), are both exceptional students from Queen’s College, Lagos.

“These prestigious awards were established in honor of the late Professor Daniel Oladele Adefolalu and are presented in collaboration with the QCOG 84 set.

“The awards are particularly meaningful to the foundation, as its Founder and Chief Errand Girl, Salt (Abimbola) Essien-Nelson, is a proud alumna of Queen’s College Lagos.

“This initiative serves as a tribute to Professor Adefolalu’s legacy and his commitment to education.

“We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of Ebunoluwa and Odieli,” said Afolake Olayinka, a representative of the Shola Adefolalu Gaska Foundation.

“Their dedication to their studies exemplifies the spirit of excellence that these awards aim to promote. We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to their supportive parents,”

“The Shola Adefolalu Gaska Foundation wishes Ebunoluwa and Odieli continued success in their educational journeys and hopes that their achievements inspire other students to strive for excellence,” it stated.

The statement further explained that the Shola Adefolalu Gaska Foundation is dedicated to promoting educational excellence and supporting students in their academic pursuits.

It add that through various initiatives, the foundation honors the legacy of Professor Daniel Oladele Adefolalu and aims to inspire the next generation of leaders.

