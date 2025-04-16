Foundation Advocates Full Access, Inclusion For Child Amputees, PWDs

Share

The IREDE Foundation, through its 2025 Out On A Limb (OOAL) Awareness Walk, has called for full accessibility and inclusion for child amputees and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The 12th edition of OOAL, themed “Full Access, No Cap!”, emphasized the urgency of ensuring that every amputee child has unrestricted access to education, healthcare, mobility support, opportunities, resources, and an inclusive society without exceptions.

The programme also featured a bold call to action, underscoring that “No Cap” is more than just a slogan, it means there are no jokes, no exceptions, and no excuses. Disability inclusion, the foundation stressed, must be treated as a necessity.

The Executive Director of The IREDE Foundation, Crystal Chigbu, highlighted the importance of ending stigmatization. Sharing her personal story, she said: “My daughter was born without bones in her legs, and we had to make the difficult decision to amputate. As I walked that journey, I met many children like her.

“I knew then that I had to do something to end stigmatization, advocate for inclusion, and prove that children with disabilities can live full lives.

“But we can’t do it alone—we need the media, advocates, and communities to help spread the word, especially as April marks Limb Loss Awareness Month.”

Chairman of the Foundation, Kunle Akinkungbe, added: “The IREDE Foundation is committed to building a world where children living with limb loss can thrive, access opportunities, and live full, independent lives. This happens through prosthetic support, advocacy, and empowering families.

“Out On A Limb is more than just a walk; it is how we amplify that mission. It is how we raise our voices, challenge stigma, and take collective steps toward a truly inclusive society.”

General Manager of LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde, emphasized the importance of partnerships: “We, as the government, cannot do it alone, which is why we always support organizations like The IREDE Foundation.

“The Foundation has opened the door for us to partner with them, and we are sure the partnership will grow even stronger.”

The Foundation noted that it aims to reach 60,000 people globally, raise N40 million, and engage 10,000 participants across Nigeria.

It added that the family-friendly walk is designed not only to raise awareness about limb loss, inclusion, and disability rights, but also to fund prosthetic limbs for more child amputees, promote inclusive education, and increase awareness about support systems for children with disabilities.

