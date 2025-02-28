Foundation Advocates Better Welfare For Less Privileged

Share

Wealthy individuals and corporate organisations have been charged to collaborate with the government to care for the less privileged in society, including children, orphans, widows, and others.

This appeal was made by the founder of Martha Tabitha Care Foundation, Adejoh Martha-Ugbede, stating that Nigerians would be relieved if they received such support.

Martha-Ugbede stated this while her foundation distributed educational support materials to the students of Ikeja High School in Lagos.

According to her, the items, which comprised school bags, books, writing pens, Mathematical sets, writing pads and others, were distributed to the students as part of an effort to relieve their parents and guardians of financial stress.

She said the gesture was to encourage the students to face their studies and aid their learning process, especially the less privileged ones among them.

Meanwhile, Martha-Ugbede said her Foundation would not relent in providing for the less privileged in the society to promote healthy living and happy society in Lagos State.

Martha Tabitha Care Foundation recently distributed free food stuffs and financial aid to the elderly ones, widows and the less privileged in Oshodi community.

