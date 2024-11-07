Foundation, Access Corporation Empower 1,500 Stem Educators

Share

Determined to strengthen STEM education in Nigeria, NerdzFactory Foundation, in partnership with Access Corporation, has successfully empowered more than 1,500 teachers and educators in Kwara and Lagos states through its groundbreaking STEM Educator Immersion Programme.

The programme aims to enhance the capabilities of educators in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, equipping them with modern teaching methods and resources to inspire the next generation of innovators.

Following the success of the physical workshops held in Kwara on Thursday, September 12, and Lagos on September 28, the programme continued with a three-day virtual session from October 17 to 19.

This virtual session offers an opportunity for more educators, particularly in Lagos, to access world-class training from the comfort of their homes.

The STEM Educator Immersion Programme offers comprehensive professional development led by STEM education specialists and experienced facilitators.

It spans a wide array of teaching strategies, from inquiry-based learning to integrating technology in classrooms and conducting hands-on experiments. Through these sessions, educators gain practical insights into nurturing critical thinking and creativity in their students.

