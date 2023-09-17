Founain Of Life Announces Pastor Odukoya’s Successor

The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC) on Sunday announced the successor of the late senior Pastor and General overseer of the church, Taiwo Odukoya.

Sunday Telegraph reports that during a church service on Sunday, September 17, Jimmy Odukoya, the son of Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, was selected as the senior pastor of the church.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the former senior pastor of the church, passed away in August 2023 in the United States at the age of 67.

Odukoya was buried on September 9, in a private ceremony attended by family members and close associates.

Announcing the decision, Pastor Rotimi Okpaise explained that the late Odukoya had shared his succession plan with the Board of Trustees (BoT) members before his passing.

According to Okpaise, the BoT unanimously elected Jimmy as the senior pastor and chairperson of the board.

He said, “The board has chosen Saturday, September 30, 2023, as the date of Jimmy’s installation.”

Odukoya passed away less than two years after the death of his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, who succumbed to cancer in November 2021 after a two-year battle with the disease.

They were married for 11 years and had two children.

He married Nomthi after his first wife, Bimbo, died in the ill-fated Sosoliso plane crash in 2005.

His union with Bimbo produced three children, including Jimmy — the star of Netflix’s Woman King movie.

In December 2021, the pastor also lost his twin sister, Kehinde Hassan, to cancer.