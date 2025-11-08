Fostering Entrepreneurial Mindset In The University Ecosystem

To develop a mindset is not an easy task especially when it comes to embarking on entrepreneurial activities but the mindset can achieve a lot if properly developed, which is a function of willingness and determination. The university is a critical platform for nurturing creativity, innovation, and problem-solving- values that form the foundation of entrepreneurship.

Fostering an entrepreneurial mindset within the university community entails developing attitudes, skills, and competencies that enable students, faculty, and administrators to identify opportunities, take initiative, and create value in diverse contexts. This mindset transcends the creation of new businesses; it represents a way of thinking that values innovation, adaptability, and proactive problem-solving in any career or life situation.

The entrepreneurial mindset can be defined as a cognitive orientation that enables individuals to identify opportunities, take calculated risks, and persist through challenges to create value (Rae, 2010). Within the university context, it encompasses attitudes and competencies that equip learners to apply their knowledge innovatively in solving real-world problems. Universities, therefore, have a crucial role in shaping entrepreneurial thinking through education, mentorship, and institutional culture.

Entrepreneurship education has emerged as a vital tool for cultivating this mindset. It encourages experiential learning approaches such as simulations, case studies, start-up projects, and interdisciplinary collaboration. By exposing students to entrepreneurial thinking early in their academic journey, universities instil confidence, creativity, and resilience—qualities essential for employability and innovation in today’s dynamic economy.

Our gathering today is to continuously encourage the development of entrepreneurial spirit and culture in all; hence we have brought together captains of industry with diverse experiences who have impacted and still impacting their ecosystem positively. Their presence, presentation and varied experiences will inspire you to launch in to the deep and take the calculated risk not to remain the same any more.

Fostering entrepreneurial thinking requires a systemic approach that integrates academic, cultural, and structural dimensions. Universities that have successfully developed entrepreneurial communities often emphasize three key strategies: curriculum innovation, supportive ecosystems, and leadership commitment.

Embedding entrepreneurship across disciplines ensures that students from science, arts, and humanities acquire entrepreneurial competencies. Problem-based and project-based learning approaches, to be complemented by mentorship from industry experts, help students connect theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Supportive ecosystem and infrastructure

Establishing entrepreneurship development centres, business incubators, and innovation hubs enables students and faculty to test ideas, develop prototypes, and access funding and networks. These structures create an environment where creativity and risk-taking are encouraged and supported.

Institutional leadership and culture

University leadership must champion entrepreneurship as part of the institution’s mission. This involves policy reforms, recognition of entrepreneurial achievements, and partnerships with industry and government agencies to promote the “entrepreneurial university” model.

These dimensions interact dynamically to nurture a university environment that produces graduates who are not only employable but also capable of generating employment and driving innovation in society.

All these are evident in our university but we should be more proactive to engage the industry and bring as many industry experts and entrepreneurs to constantly interact with us with the view to change our thinking mentality and offer solutions jointly to the myriads of problems confronting our society, which may eventually lead to creation of entrepreneurial opportunity.

In the knowledge-based economy of the twenty-first century, universities are increasingly recognized as pivotal actors in fostering innovation, technological advancement, and regional development. Traditionally perceived as institutions for teaching and research, universities are now evolving into entrepreneurial universities — entities that not only generate knowledge but also apply it to create economic and social value. The notion of the university as an entrepreneur reflects a paradigm shift from the linear model of knowledge transfer to a more interactive and market-oriented model, where universities engage actively with industry, government, and the wider society.

The concept of the entrepreneurial university was popularized by Etzkowitz (2003) through the Triple Helix Model of university–industry–government relations. This model posits that innovation and economic growth emerge from close collaboration among these three spheres. An entrepreneurial university, therefore, functions not merely as a knowledge producer but also as an institutional entrepreneur that transforms ideas into tangible innovations, start-ups, and policies (Clark, 1998). It seeks to commercialize research outputs, encourage academic spin-offs, and cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset within the academic community.

An entrepreneurial university exhibits several defining characteristics. First, it integrates entrepreneurship into its mission, aligning teaching, research, and community service with innovation and value creation (Audretsch, 2014).

Second, it promotes organizational flexibility and autonomy, enabling faculties and research centres to engage in external partnerships and revenue-generating activities (.

Third, it supports innovation ecosystems through business incubators, technology transfer offices, and intellectual property management systems that facilitate collaboration with industry and start-up formation.

Moreover, entrepreneurial universities cultivate an entrepreneurial culture among students and staff (both teaching and non- teaching). This culture encourages creativity, calculated risk-taking, and proactive problem-solving. Through entrepreneurship education, mentorship, and start-up competitions, universities provide platforms for transforming ideas into viable ventures (Kirby, 2006). Such institutions not only produce employable graduates but also nurture job creators who contribute to national and regional economic growth.

As entrepreneurs, universities play a transformative role in the innovation system. They serve as catalysts for regional development by attracting investment, supporting technology transfer, and fostering networks that connect academia with industry and government (Etzkowitz & Leydesdorff, 2000). Universities also act as social entrepreneurs, addressing community needs through research, social innovation, and inclusive education (Philpott et al., 2011). In developing economies, entrepreneurial universities are instrumental in addressing unemployment, poverty, and technological gaps by linking academic research to local development goals (Guerrero & Urbano, 2012).

Agropreneurship

Agropreneurship, a blend of agriculture and entrepreneurship, extends beyond the traditional practice of farming to encompass an innovative and business-oriented approach to agricultural ventures. It reflects an entrepreneurial mindset that perceives agriculture as a platform for opportunity recognition, innovation, and value creation rather than mere subsistence or routine production. In an era marked by food insecurity, youth unemployment, and climate change, agropreneurship provides a strategic framework for transforming agriculture into a profitable and sustainable enterprise.

An entrepreneurial mindset is characterized by creativity, initiative, and the capacity to identify and exploit opportunities within the agricultural value chain. Individuals with this mindset engage in forward-thinking practices such as agribusiness management, agri-processing, and agritech adoption to enhance productivity and profitability. They are driven by innovation and a willingness to take calculated risks, often embracing new technologies, digital platforms, and sustainable practices to improve efficiency and market access.

Furthermore, agropreneurship encourages a shift from production-centered farming to a value-oriented approach that emphasizes market demand, product differentiation, and value addition. By integrating business principles into agriculture, agropreneurs contribute to rural development, job creation, and national economic growth. They also demonstrate resilience and adaptability in the face of environmental and market uncertainties, which are essential traits of successful entrepreneurs.

Farming pays but scares

Agriculture remains a vital component of economic development and human sustenance, particularly in emerging economies where it contributes significantly to employment, food security, and gross domestic product. Despite its evident profitability and socio-economic importance, farming continues to evoke apprehension among potential investors and young entrepreneurs. This paradox arises from the inherent uncertainties and systemic challenges associated with agricultural production — including climate variability, inadequate infrastructure, limited access to credit, and volatile market conditions. Consequently, while farming demonstrably “pays,” its perceived and real risks often discourage broader participation, thereby constraining the sector’s potential to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

This risk element is the core centre of developing an entrepreneurial mindset and if farming has served as a major export in the past through cocoa and groundnut production, why can’t we retrace our steps to farming and ensure we as leading universities embrace farming in various forms.

Why farming pays

Income generation: A successful harvest can provide a substantial income and a sustainable livelihood, alleviate poverty and drive economic growth, particularly in rural areas.

Economic contribution: Agriculture is a major contributor to a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), providing employment opportunities and supplying raw materials for other industries.

Food security and self-sufficiency: Farming is vital for ensuring a stable food supply, reducing reliance on food imports, and feeding growing populations.

Market opportunities: Innovations in farming practices, such as urban and organic farming, have opened up new markets and entrepreneurial avenues, offering the potential for higher profits.

Personal and community benefits: Farming offers a connection to the land and a sense of purpose. It can lead to healthier lifestyles, promote biodiversity, and preserve cultural heritage.

Fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in the university community is central to building knowledge-driven economies and sustainable societies. By integrating entrepreneurship education, cultivating a culture of innovation, and developing supportive ecosystems, universities can transform learners into proactive innovators and problem-solvers. This approach aligns higher education with the broader goals of national development, job creation, and technological advancement. Ultimately, the entrepreneurial university is one that equips its members—not just to adapt to change—but to lead it (Audretsch, 2014).

In essence, the entrepreneurial university embodies the future of higher education — one that generates knowledge, applies it innovatively, and contributes directly to economic and social well-being.

· Olufemi O. Olayemi, is the Occupier Professor, Dr. Mike Adenuga (Jnr.) Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurship Studies, Department of Business Administration. Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Lagos, Akoka- Yaba