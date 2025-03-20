Fostering Connectivity In Unserved, Underserved Communities

Share

As part of efforts to bridge digital divide in Nigeria, the Federal Government is committing over $2 billion into telecoms infrastructure in rural areas across the country. Abolaji Adebayo reports

In an increasingly interconnected world, access to the internet has become a fundamental driver of economic growth, education, healthcare, and social development.

However, in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, millions of people in unserved and underserved communities remain disconnected from the digital revolution.

Bridging this digital divide is not just a matter of infrastructure but a critical step toward fostering inclusivity, empowering marginalised populations, and unlocking the nation’s full potential.

The Federal Government has revealed its various efforts through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to bridge the telecommunication gaps in the country.

One of such efforts, according to the government, is the approval of $2 billion investment on telecoms infrastructure in the unserved and underserved communities across the country.

State of connectivity in Nigeria

Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million people, has made significant strides in expanding internet access in urban centers.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), internet penetration stood at around 55 per cent in 2023, with most users concentrated in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

However, rural and remote communities, which account for nearly 50 per cent of the population, continue to face significant barriers to connectivity. These unserved and underserved areas often lack the necessary infrastructure, such as fiber-optic cables, mobile towers, and reliable power supply.

Additionally, the high cost of data and devices further exacerbates the problem, leaving millions of Nigerians excluded from the benefits of the digital economy.

While speaking at the industry-focused

Stakeholder’s engagement session organised by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) in Lagos recently, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, noted that there were about 30 million Nigerians living without access to telecommunications.

Tijani said despite the progress made so far in the sector, millions of Nigerians, particularly in remote and underserved communities, remained disconnected from these digital opportunities.

Impact of digital divide

The lack of connectivity in these communities has far-reaching consequences such as economic disparity, education gaps, healthcare challenges, social exclusion, etc.

Without access to the internet, small businesses in rural areas struggle to reach broader markets, access financial services, or leverage e-commerce platforms.

This limits their growth potential and perpetuates poverty. COVID-19 highlighted the importance of digital learning.

However, students in underserved communities were left behind due to a lack of internet access, widening the educational gap between urban and rural areas.

Telemedicine and digital health solutions have the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery in Nigeria. Yet, without connectivity, rural communities cannot access these life-saving services.

The digital divide reinforces social inequalities, as those without internet access are cut off from information, government services, and opportunities for civic engage ment.

Investment

The Minister emphasised government’s commitment to investing in telecoms infrastructure in the rural areas, explaining that the investment would be a collaboration between the government and the private sector for security and sustainability of the project, saying the government will take 49 per cent while the private sector contributes the remaining 51 per cent investment.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a President with a very strong understanding of the role of infrastructure in developing society and driving growth as well, which is why this sector has had the opportunity that the Federal Executive Council has approved two significant projects for us.

“One was done last year, which is a project that is aimed at investing $2 billion into building 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic network in the country. And we all need to pay attention to that.

The quality of connectivity that we want can only be achieved when investment is made in digital infrastructure.

PPP

“And historically, we’ve allowed the private sector to do this investment, which is not sufficient, because private sector will go to where they can see immediate returns for their investments.

And as our economy is growing, we’re having more people. You know, people have more disposable income, more people want to consume telecommunication services.

“There’s pressure on that infrastructure, which is why this government has decided that we will bridge the gap, we will invest $2 billion in 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic network. Now we’re working

on that project. The World Bank is committing half a billion towards that project, and we expect that by the end of the year, we start digging. So that’s number one.

“Number two is also a recently approached project where the Federal Executive Council has decided we’re going to find money and invest our own money in building about 7000 telecommunications towers.

So the reality is that if you live in an area where there’s no telecommunication towers, you won’t be able to make calls at all, and in Nigeria today, they are close to 25 million to 30 million young people living in areas where there’s absolutely no telecommunications, and most of these areas are rural areas, so the government has decided the private companies capital cannot go to these areas, that government must invest some money into those towers to ensure that our people can have access.”

He reiterated that the way the project was being structured is that government is only going to invest up to 49 per cent while the private sector will take up the 51 per cent.

He said the USPF had been a critical instrument in the Federal Governments’s mission to extend connectivity to these communities.

“By supporting infrastructure expansion, fostering local innovation, and driving inclusive policies, the USPF aligns with the His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Over the last 25 years, Nigeria has made significant strides in expanding connectivity and strengthening our digital technology infrastructure.

“In recent years, broadband penetration has been growing significantly, bringing millions more Nigerians online and enabling new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion.

“Today however, there are still millions of Nigerians on the fringes of digital transformation who are yet to have access to reliable connectivity.

“Many communities—particularly rural areas—face significant barriers, including inadequate infrastructure and limited digital literacy. These gaps not only hinder personal and business growth but also limit the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) has been a critical instrument in the Federal Governments’s mission to extend connectivity to these communities.

By supporting infrastructure expansion, fostering local innovation, and driving inclusive policies, the USPF aligns with the His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR)’s goal of enabling meaningful and affordable connectivity for all Nigerians.

Other projects

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, is also actively driving transformative projects aimed at unlocking digital opportunities for millions of Nigerians.

“Some of our flagship initiatives to close this divide include: Project BRIDGE (90,000km Fibre Optic Expansion) which is designed to significantly improve broadband penetration across Nigeria by extending fibre optic infrastructure to all regions; Project 774:

This initiative ensures that every local government secretariat in Nigeria benefits from high-speed connectivity, fostering grassroots digital transformation; The Universal Access Project:

A game-changing initiative targeted at connecting over 20 million Nigerians who currently have no access to digital services; the National Broadband Alliance of Nigeria (NBAN): Our multi-stakeholder effort to drive collaboration across government and private sector to drive universal high quality broad – band access; the 3 Million Technical Talent programme ( 3MTT): Which is strengthening our talent pipeline to deliver a workforce to improve the digital ecosystem.

“These projects are not just focussed on infrastructure; but also about enabling businesses, empower – ing individuals, and unlocking the full economic potential of Nigeria’s digital landscape as we work towards a $1 trillion economy.

Collaboration

“However, bridging this digital divide is not a task for the government alone. “Sustainable and impactful progress requires strong partnerships across the public and private sectors, development agencies, civil society, and local communities.

“To ensure effective collaboration, we must focus on four key pillars such as community engagement. By understanding and addressing the unique needs of our local communities, we can encourage their participation which is crucial.

“We stand at a defining moment in Nigeria’s digital transformation. We have the vision, the policy framework, and the will to connect every Nigerian to the digital economy.

But we need your partnership to explore alternative innovative ways to deliver on all elements of our plans. “There is a clear role for everyone – Government at all levels, Private Sector, Development Partners and local communities in this journey.

“Together, with a clear focus on investment in last mile connectivity, capacity building and infrastructure development as well as the creation of policies that enable the rapid deployment of digital infrastructure, we can achieve universal access to communications and digital literacy for all Nigerians by 2030.

“I look forward to working together to unlock the full potential of our nation’s most valuable resource—our people.”

Commitment

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, said the session reflected stakeholders’ collective commitment to ensuring equitable access to telecommunications services for all Nigerians, especially those in unserved and underserved communities.

According to him, “today’s meeting is particularly aimed at bringing key industry stakeholders together to provide valuable insights on strategies that can be adopted to enhance USPF Interventions and serve as a feedback mechanism to build partnerships for Nigeria’s digital future.

It goes without saying that the USPF acknowledges the crucial role of collaboration, strategic partnerships and complementary efforts to achieve sustainable development.

Last line

The evolving telecommunications landscape necessitates innovative and collaborative approaches to ensure long-term viability in delivering connectivity to unserved and underserved populations.

