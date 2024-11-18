Foster Unity Ahead Of 2027, Oborevwori Tells Delta PDP Chair

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has tasked the newly elected Chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Solomon Arenyeka to brace up ahead of the 2027 general elections by fostering sustainable unity within the party in the state.

The governor during a thanksgiving service at Avenue Baptist Church, Warri, yesterday for the emergence of Arenyeka as state PDP Chairman charged him to deploy deft strategies to reconcile aggrieved members and receive opposition party members to PDP. He said: “Your position is not just about administration, it is fostering unity within the state.

“Even today, we see members from across various divides, including the opposition, gathered here to celebrate with you. “This is a testament to your leadership and the hope you bring to us all.

“As you take on this responsibility, know that you are carrying the aspirations of Delta State. “By God’s grace, your leadership will lead us to greater heights, ensuring peace, progress, and prosperity. “Together, as we look toward 2027, we trust that you will guide us to even greater accomplishments.”

