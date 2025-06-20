FOSIECON Elects Kogi SIEC Boss As Chairman

Share

The Forum of State Independent Electoral Commission (FOSIECON), has elected the Chairman of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), Hon. Mamman Nda Eri, as the new National Chairman of the Forum.

His election was announced during the recently concluded meeting of the Chairmen of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) held in Abuja. He succeeds Jossy Chibundu Eze, the immediate past chairman of the Forum.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after the election, Eri commended members of the forum for finding him worthy of the new responsibility.

He promised to make his tenure in office impactful and continue from the good work so far achieved by his predesessors.

Also Eri in a letter formally notifying the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, of his new position, expressed appreciation for the Governor’s continued support, which he said has inspired his commitment to public service in Kogi State and earned him national recognition.

Eri, since Appointed as KOSIEC Chairman in March 2020, has successfully overseen two local government elections in the state—first in December 2020, and most recently in October 2024. His tenure has been marked by efficiency, transparency, and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

As the newly elected National Chairman of FOSIECON, Hon. Eri will serve a two year term, in accordance with the Forum’s leadership rotation policy, contingent on his continued role as Chairman of a State Independent Electoral Commission.

FOSIECON serves as the umbrella organization for all 36 State Independent Electoral Commissions across Nigeria, working to foster collaboration, promote electoral best practices, and drive reforms aimed at enhancing the credibility and quality of grassroots elections nationwide.

